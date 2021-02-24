It took seven years, but Penn State found a way to beat Ohio State once again.

The Lady Lions ended a four-game losing streak on the season by defeating the Buckeyes 69-67 Wednesday night.

Penn State struggled to find a rhythm in the opening quarter as it fell behind 17-4 within the first five minutes of the game. Shortly after, the Lady Lions went on a 20-5 run.

The blue and white went into the half holding a 31-30 lead over Ohio State despite a near buzzer beater from the Buckeyes that would’ve given the scarlet and gray a lead at the break.

Ohio State clawed back in the third quarter and outscored Penn State 22-20 to take a 52-51 lead heading into the final frame.

After trading baskets through much of the fourth quarter, Penn State’s Maddie Burke fouled out with just under four minutes left. That didn’t waiver the Lady Lions’ confidence as a forced turnover led to a transition three from Penn State’s Niya Beverley.

The game remained tied for the next minute until Makenna Marisa broke the draw with a layup to give the Lady Lions a 69-67 lead with under a minute left to play.

After back-to-back changes of possession, Ohio State found itself down by just a basket with a mere 2.9 seconds to play. The Lady Lions’ defense stepped up as Marisa stole the inbounds pass before stepping out of bounds with less than a second left.

The Buckeyes had one final chance on a full court heave but it was not Ohio State’s night as Penn State’s losing ways came to an end.

Ohio State cashes in on fouls

Despite the Lady Lions’ solid play in most facets of the game, one shortcoming was their excessive fouling. Penn State allowed the Buckeyes to attempt 20 free throws.

Even though Ohio State only converted 13 tries from the charity stripe, it was 13 additional points that allowed Ohio State to hang around.

Meanwhile, the blue and white got just nine points off of free throws. Penn State attempted 11 such shots on the night.

Beverley takes command

The senior point guard notched her fifth consecutive game with double-digit scoring as she recorded a season-high 21 points.

While Beverley had scored at least 10 points in the previous four games, Wednesday night’s showing was easily her most efficient.

The Wisconsin transfer shot 9-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-4 from three-point range. By herself, Beverley accounted for nearly a third of the Lady Lions’ 69 points.

Marisa was the next closest scorer with 17 points.

Penn State shows consistency

The Lady Lions entered Wednesday night’s contest on a four game losing streak. However, Penn State showed ample energy throughout the night. Coach Carolyn Kieger’s squad approached the game in an aggressive manner.

Despite facing a 13-point deficit early in the first quarter, the Lady Lions battled back. Penn State scored at least 18 points in each of the next three quarters and shot better than 42% from the field in each of them.

