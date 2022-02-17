In their second matchup of the season, Penn State went head to head with Nebraska looking for redemption and to end an eight game losing slide.

Suffering a 76-61 loss to the Cornhuskers back on Feb. 3, the Nittany Lions managed to pick up its first win in nine games by defeating Nebraska 83-76.

Junior guard Makenna Marisa scored the first three points of the match for the Lady Lions right after gaining possession of the ball.

Down 20-14, Sophomore guard Maddie Burke scored a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter and helped Penn State draw within six of Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers picked up the pace during the second period and pulled even further ahead against the Lady Lions.

Nebraska held off the blue and white and kept it from finding its feet on offense — a problem exacerbated by poor communication between the Lady Lions.

Marisa had a fast break during the last minute of the second quarter which added two points for Penn State, but it was not enough to close in on Nebraska’s nine-point lead.

Nebraska kept up its energy and scored the first points of the second half, but soon after, graduate student guard Kelly Jekot scored a 3-pointer to get the wheels turning for the blue and white to start the half.

The Lady Lions had a comeback in the fourth quarter, and after a timeout, the blue and white got the lead.

After trailing for much of the night, Penn State locked in its first win since Jan. 20 with a dagger 3-pointer from Jekot with under a minute left.

Here are three takeaways from the blue and white’s win to snap its losing run.

Marisa leads from the front

Like she’s done all season, Marisa was a key player against Nebraska, scoring nine points by halftime and 22 points total on the night.

Not only did she lead the Lady Lions in points, but she also totaled # assists by the end of the victory over Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers were able to make an impact on the blue and white’s lead scorer. Marisa only shot 35.3% from the field on Thursday despite averaging 44.4 % on the season.

Thomas' presence felt

Freshman forward Kayla Thomas made an appearance on the court in the first quarter and made her mark on the night for the blue and white.

She has totaled 29 points for the 2021-22 season so far and has also made an impact on the court totaling 17 rebounds for the blue and white.

During the third quarter, Thomas had an interception that led to Penn State adding two more points to its scoreboard.

Kapinus plays fierce

Redshirt freshman guard Leilani Kapinus started to get aggressive early on in the match and had a foul in the first minute of the game.

Despite an unremarkable scoring night, she contributed to the game in other areas on the court against Nebraska.

Kapinus made an impact on the defensive end in the home win, and the redshirt freshman posted a block and three steals on the blue and white.

Even after taking a bad fall in the third quarter, the Madison, Wisconsin, native kept up her intensity.

