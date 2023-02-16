Facing the home stretch of the schedule with only three games left, Penn State still has a lot to work on this late in the season.

The Lady Lions fell to 13-13 on the season after falling 67-55 to No. 13 Ohio State, making it their 11th loss in Big Ten competition.

“We got to get tougher, you know,” coach Carolyn Kieger said. “We execute really well in practice, but when the moment happens and pressure hits, we choke on the offensive end and we got to figure out how to lock each other up a little bit harder in defense.”

Over the course of the past couple games, the physicality and gritty mentality has been the missing ingredient for the blue and white, but Penn State was able to match the intensity of an Ohio State team that came in ranking in the top half of points allowed in the Big Ten.

Outscoring the Buckeyes in the paint 34-32 and only getting outrebounded 43-39, one would not assume Penn State was down by almost 30 points at one moment. But as the Lady Lions have seen one game after another, they just can’t get away from lopsided inconsistencies.

Playing a strong defense in the conference like Ohio State’s is never an easy task. But when a team puts up the offensive numbers that the Lady Lions did, there are moments where they just have to point their fingers at themselves.

“I think as a team, we did not do a great job executing and that goes back to, you know, leadership. That goes back to execution, communicating on the court,” senior guard Makenna Marisa said. “Making layups and making shots. Whenever it came down to it, we missed a ton of layups, missed a ton of shots.”

When the blue and white play one side of the ball tremendously, the other side seems to take a more than drastic hit.

“We got to share the basketball more. We cannot have a negative assist-to-turnover ratio,” Kieger said. “They turned the ball over 22 times but they also had 22 points, so it balanced it out. We only turned it over 16, but we only had nine assists.”

But when you mix that with the lack of any momentum when it comes to creating and hitting shots, the blue and white seemed to be at a complete stall for the whole night.

“Obviously our shooting percentage. We can’t have, especially on your home floor, them to be able to have an almost 15% higher shooting percentage,” Kieger said. “It’s a recipe for a loss, which is what happened.”

Throughout the season, Penn State has shown moments of being a very talented offense and being able to play with anyone on that side of the court. But the blue and white can’t afford to have these flat performances if it wants to be up there with the top teams of the conference.

“I know what I’m capable of, and I know what the team’s capable of too. I think at the end, I had to attack downhill, you know, my shots not falling, and I had to get a downhill start,” Marisa said. “That’s always my mindset, but like I said, I have to do more in the first three quarters.”

Penn State needs to find a way to be able to complete an all-around game, where its defense is able to complement its offense, and it has been some time since the Lady Lions have had that. With how the defense played on Thursday, having no offensive rhythm was the last thing Penn State needed.

“Defensively, I thought we did our part. Offensively was the area we fell short,” Kieger said. “And for us, that’s kind of not really been the case this year. It’s kind of been the opposite. So we got to put both sides of the ball together.”

With only three games left in the season against all Big Ten opponents, the blue and white still has a handful of adjustments needed to be made if it wants to close out the season strong.

