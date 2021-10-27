When coach Carolyn Kieger took the podium, she was bullish about this Penn State group she has been gearing up for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Kieger, who was hired in 2019 after a successful tenure at Marquette, is now in her third year at Penn State, and to her, that’s a significant number.

Much like the one she faced when she took the job at Penn State, Kieger was a part of rebuilds when she was an assistant at Miami and as coach at Marquette.

At both of those stops, year three is the year she saw the work starting to pay off. As she gets ready to begin her third season at Penn State, Kieger said she expects the same thing to happen in Happy Valley.

“Year three is the year that you really see all the work that you put in, you’re wanting to really come to fruition and really take off and I’m excited for our team,” Kieger said.

Kieger’s first year saw the team go 7-23, only picking up one Big Ten win and struggling on both ends of the court.

Last year, the blue and white improved, especially on offense. Despite posting monumental wins, like an upset against Ohio State, the coronavirus made it difficult for

Kieger to build chemistry and instill a culture in her team.

“There’s been a lot of blood, sweat, and tears that have gone into these last two years,” Kieger said. “I think we’re going to see that really take off this year.”

Kieger mentioned the third year is often when the relationships begin to show an impact after being carefully cultivated since the beginning.

“Everywhere that I’ve been, year three has been the year where it’s really kind of come together, and we’ve knocked off some teams that people didn’t think we should,” Kieger said.

Kieger said she hopes this team can play the role of the sleeper that unexpectedly finds itself in the NCAA Tournament.

Now that Kieger has been around for two seasons, she has had the chance to build a roster her way, and she said this is the best depth she has had since she’s been at Penn State, allowing for flexibility.

“We can play small, we can play versatile, we can play more of a traditional post lineup,” Kieger said. “We haven’t had that option in the past two years.”

Kieger likes how different approaches could keep opponents guessing, making Penn State harder to gameplan for.

In a conference where post play is king, Penn State’s small-ball lineup can serve as a bit of a changeup attack.

Some of this depth stems from Kieger and her coaching staff making good use of the transfer portal.

In her opening statement, Kieger highlighted the additions of sophomores Ali Brigham and Alli Campbell.

Brigham comes in from George Washington and stands at 6-foot-4. Kieger expressed excitement about Brigham’s ability to play the post.

Campbell is an Altoona native, and according to Kieger, has been great for the team culture and chemistry.

It’s not just newcomers that are providing depth, as Penn State is a group that returns most of its experience from last year.

The Minnesota native highlighted a group of upperclassmen that have been critical in building the culture.

Kieger was keen on the chemistry that exists on this team, as was graduate student guard Kelly Jekot.

“We really bought into this culture, and we’re just super excited.” Jekot said.

Kieger didn’t shy away from mentioning how important it was to have Jekot back, with her and fifth-year senior Niya Beverley taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility.

Junior guard Makenna Marisa, acknowledging the experience this team has, was not afraid to set high expectations for Penn State’s future.

“It’s a big year for us, and we’re expecting wins,” Marisa said.

Marisa said the presence of upperclassmen such as herself, Jekot, Anna Camden and Shay Hagans will go a long way to helping the growth of the underclassmen.

“[I] absolutely love this group,” Kieger said. “I honestly have zero doubts that you’re gonna fall in love with how hard they play for Penn State."

