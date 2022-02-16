The 2021-22 season for Penn State is coming to an end, as it has four games left, two of which will be in the Bryce Jordan Center.

This week, the Lady Lions are facing Nebraska for the second time this season on Thursday.

The first time they played Nebraska was on Feb. 3 in Lincoln where the blue and white lost 76-61.

During the match, junior guard Makenna Marisa scored 27 points for Penn State along with three assists and two steals.

Another key player during the contest on Feb. 3 was redshirt freshman guard Leilani Kapinus, who added 10 points of her own to the scoreboard and had two steals.

Marisa and Kapinus will be key players on the court when they face Nebraska for the second time.

A player who the Lady Lions need to look out for is freshman Alexis Markowski. She burned Penn State during the game on Feb. 3, tallying 18 points.

Markowski is only a freshman but averages 12.5 points per game this season for Nebraska, so she’s going to be a threat on the court on Thursday.

Junior guard Shay Hagans is going to need to lead the defense during Thursday’s game as the defensive captain for the Lady Lions.

Penn State is also going to need sophomore forward Ali Brigham to use her height advantage to help defend against Nebraska.

Brigham is the tallest player on coach Carolyn Kieger’s squad this season, checking in at 6-foot-4.

During Penn State’s first match against Nebraska, Brigham scored six points, primarily hitting jumpers.

The Lady Lions are currently on a large losing streak, dropping eight games in a row, with their last win coming all the way back on Jan. 20 against Northwestern when they picked up a 63-59 win.

With only four games left in the regular season, Penn State needs to pick up its energy if it wants to end the streak.

While Penn State is tumbling downward, Nebraska is staying steady and sits right near the middle of the Big Ten at 8-6 in the conference and 19-6 overall.

During the 2020-21 season, the blue and white beat Nebraska 85-74, and then later on in the season, the Lady Lions lost 87-72.

The games between Penn State and Nebraska have been close. However, this time around, the Lady Lions have the home-court advantage in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Cornhuskers are also riding a two-game winning streak prior to their date with the Lady Lions in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State is usually successful during the first quarter. However, it’s usually the fourth quarter where the Lady Lions’ effort goes downhill, and they slow down, putting less points on the scoreboard.

Penn State was close to winning its last match against Rutgers on Sunday, but it gave up 28 points during the last quarter and handed the Scarlet Knights the victory.

The match against Rutgers was back and forth, but the Scarlet Knights won 71-62 in the end.

After Nebraska, the blue and white will face Michigan State, Ohio State and Minnesota in its last few games of the 2021-22 season.