Penn State lost in tough fashion on Sunday to Northwestern in the annual Play4Kay Game Benefitting Pink Zone.

The Lady Lions looked on the verge of a home win, but it came up short late to the Wildcats, losing by a score of 78-72.

The Bryce Jordan Center was filled with pink as 142 breast cancer survivors were in attendance for the big game.

Propelled by the home crowd early, the blue and white came out firing with a 28-point first quarter that included no turnovers.

The team would take a step back in the second quarter, however, only scoring 11 points compared to Northwestern’s 19, while committing seven turnovers in the quarter.

A third quarter rebound had the blue and white in the driver’s seat before another costly step backwards in the fourth put the win in jeopardy.

At the 8:09 mark in the fourth quarter, Penn State junior guard Shay Hagans made a layup to make the score 66-58 in favor of the Lady Lions.

With just 21 seconds remaining in the game, Penn State junior forward Makenna Marisa made a layup that made the score 75-70 in favor of the Wildcats.

Over the seven plus minute stretch, Northwestern outscored Penn State 17-4.

So, what happened to Penn State’s offense?

Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger said it was a result of the Lady Lions not “finishing in the paint like a grown woman.”

“I thought our shot selection was very poor. I thought we weren't tough in the lane with layups. We missed a lot of layups there in the fourth quarter and a lot of open shots,” Kieger said. “We also need a commander and director out there. We need to have somebody to get us in spacing and get us in the positions that we need to be.”

After the contest, Marisa wasn’t quick to make an assessment of her squad's lack of consistency on offense in the fourth quarter.

“I have to go back and watch it. Whether it was us not making the right play calls or me not making the right play calls. Coach mentioned directing, which is something I'm working on, so I'm gonna go back and watch it and get better.”

Turnovers were an issue for the Lady Lions, as they committed 16 turnovers in the game after not committing a single one in the first quarter.

Kieger said postgame the team has a lot to work on when it comes to ball security.

“We need maturity. We need composure and we need a leader to get us in the right spots on the floor. We need a floor general and right now we don't have that and we're searching for it,” Kieger said.

Offense wasn't the only area of struggle for the blue and white in the fourth quarter, as it allowed more points in the fourth than any other quarter.

According to Kieger, this was a result of a lack of communication within the team’s defensive zone.

“We had a lot of communication breakdowns,” Kieger said. “We gave up open threes in the slots and, obviously, I think our guards were sinking in too much. We have to be more aware of personnel.”

Marisa echoed her coach's statements and said the team knows what it has to work on.

“Coach mentioned communication, and that's the biggest thing for us, honestly. We had a lot of communication breakdowns,” Marisa said. “It's just something we're gonna have to really hone in on in practice and just make sure it doesn't happen again.”

