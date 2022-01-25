Penn State junior guard Makenna Marisa reached a major career milestone in the blue and white’s home loss to Iowa on Tuesday.

The Lady Lions fell to the Hawkeyes by a score of 107-79 in a game that saw Marisa tally her 1,000th career point with the program.

Marisa is the 40th Lady Lion in team history to tally 1,000 or more points.

Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger said she believes Marisa embodies everything it means to be a Penn State athlete and a Lady Lion.

“All she wants to do is win and win for the jersey. Her grandpa hung banners here, and that's exactly what she wants to do,” Kieger said. “All she cares about is leaving the program in a better place.

“To coach someone that's as selfless as she is — it doesn't really get any better than that.”

Kieger also applauded her guard’s improvement from year to year.

She said the main thing she believes has propelled Marisa this season is her dedication to the mental aspect of the game.

“She's always been a hard worker and always been a gym rat. I think the biggest jump that she's made is in the film room,” Kieger said. “She’s starting to learn the game and starting to increase her IQ, her decision making and, obviously, that's what separates elite players from good players is that calm, cool, collective piece and she continues to work on that daily.”

Marisa’s 32-point performance against the Hawkeyes brought her to exactly 1,000 career points. 402 of those 1,000 points have come this season, displaying Marisa’s breakout season for the Lady Lions.

The problem for Penn State, however, has been its lack of scoring outside of Marisa. Besides the junior guard, not a single Lady Lion has over 200 points on the season.

The closest player to that mark is sophomore forward Ali Brigham with just 178 points.

Kieger said she knows the team needs a few extra pieces around Marisa in order to be a top contender.

“We're going to surround her with other players that will build this program and get us to a stage where we're competing with these top-25 teams,” Kieger said.

Despite the final score, the game was much closer than it may have seemed. Penn State was within striking distance at halftime, trailing by only five points.

The Hawkeyes would go on to blowout the Lady Lions in the third quarter. The blue and white were outscored by a 27-12 margin in the third.

According to Kieger, this was due to defensive struggle that didn’t give the offense a chance to keep pace.

“Our pace on offense was a little bit better in the first half, but I think our defense was equally poor in both halves,” Kieger said. “As a team and as a coach, you're never going to be happy when a team shoots 60% on you, especially on your home floor, so lots to fix and lots to watch and correct.”

Marisa said there are things her squad can learn from the Hawkeyes and their record-breaking sophomore guard, Caitlin Clark.

“We know that when the third quarter starts we have to settle in and run our offense,” Marisa said. “Credit to them. They were very composed. Caitlin [Clark] kept them composed, and that's something that we have to learn from them.”

Unforced turnovers were also a problem throughout the game for the Lady Lions, as they continuously shot themselves in the foot when the offense seemed to be gaining steam.

Penn State ended the game with a total of 17 turnovers while owa only collected five steals.

The Lady Lions' sloppiness at times comes back to that idea of composure, Marisa said, and losing its claim in the face of the fast pace of the game.

“We have to stay composed. That's something we need to work on and practice more. Not losing our heads and remaining calm and getting into our plays,” Marisa said. “And that's something I'm really going to hone in on with the team practice.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women's basketball torched by Iowa's Caitlin Clark in record-setting performance The Penn State defense was faced with a tough task on Tuesday trying to find a way to guard …