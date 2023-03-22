“Every cub leaves home eventually.”

Following four seasons with Penn State, forward Anna Camden announced her intention to leave State College and transfer elsewhere for her fifth year of eligibility on Wednesday.

Joshua 1:9🤍…thank you Penn State. pic.twitter.com/NGjOfOCTdz — Anna Camden (@annnacamden) March 22, 2023

Camden leaves Happy Valley behind after four seasons that saw her become a consistent starter for the Lady Lions during her sophomore and junior years.

However, following returning to a bench role this past season Camden now will end her college career away from the Bryce Jordan Center. She finishes her Penn State career with averages of 5.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game across 111 contests.

