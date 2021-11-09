Only trailing for 14 seconds all night, Penn State looked strong in its season opening victory over LIU.

The Lady Lions defeated the Sharks by a score of 85-66 in their first home game of the season.

Leading the way for the blue and white was sophomore forward Ali Brigham. She tallied 20 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, and 3 blocks in her first game as a Penn Stater.

Brigham was a consistent force down low for the Lady Lions, something the team will need this season if they want to achieve its goals.

The first half was a close contest as Penn State led by 11 points at the half. However, the team would stretch the lead out in the second half thanks to some efficient three point shooting and stout defense.

The Lady Lions’ defense was key to their victory, as they forced 21 turnovers while tallying 13 steals and 4 blocks.

The blue and white’s zone defense seemed to really confuse the Sharks as Penn State was constantly getting hands in passing lanes, tipping passes and forcing turnovers.

Brigham shines in debut

After spending her freshman season with George Washington, Brigham proved to be a key addition in her first outing with the Lady Lions.

She led the way in points and rebounds for her squad, while also contributing on the defensive end with steals and blocks.

Brigham stuffed the stat sheet for Penn State and looked like she could lead the way for the Lady Lions this season.

Brigham dominated down low all nearly all game with some good footwork and a nice touch around the rim.

Team defense prevails

Penn State won this game not only because of its offensive production but because of its impressive defense as well.

The team forced 21 total turnovers while notching 13 steals and four blocks.

The defense was a key factor in keeping the Lady Lions in the lead when the offense struggled at points in the first half.

The blue and white may have been pushed slightly by the return of fans to the Bryce Jordan Center, something that they had not experienced since the 2019-20 season.

The 3-ball falls

Penn State knocked 11 3-pointers in its victory on Tuesday.

The 3-pointer was one area that the Lady Lions performed well in last season as they shot 34.1% from behind the arc as a team.

In its season opener, the blue and white shot 35.5% from three, all while the team’s leader in 3-point field goals from last season, sophomore guard Maddie Burke, went scoreless and 0 for 4 from 3-point range in the game.

If Burke can find her stroke while the rest of the team continues to shoot from deep the way it did on Tuesday, the Lady Lions could be quite the threat from deep this season.

