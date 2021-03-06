Penn State’s final regular season clash will likely leave a sour taste in its mouth heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

The Lady Lions were outmatched in every facet of the game by the No. 8 team in the country — Maryland.

The Terrapins put on an offensive showcase on their home floor, throttling the Lady Lions 81-66 Saturday afternoon.

Maryland came out of the gates on fire, shooting 70% from the field over the first five minutes of the game.

The Terrapins kept up their hot shooting throughout the quarter and built up a 12-point lead.

Penn State was able to stay in the game in the second quarter thanks to two big three-pointers from freshman Nan Garcia, who had hit just three shots from deep all season entering the contest.

A late 6-2 run by Maryland saw it maintain its first quarter lead, heading into break up 44-32.

The Terrapins opened up the second half with the intention of putting the game away early, going on a 21-4 run in the first six minutes.

After stretching its lead to a sizable 25 by the end of the quarter, Maryland operated on cruise control for the rest of the game and secured the 27 point win

Maryland’s offense too much to handle

The Terrapins have the No. 1 offense in the country and it showed against Penn State.

Maryland has averaged over 91 points per game and 25 points in the first quarter alone so far this year. Coming into the game, the Terrapins have outscored their opponents by 197 points in the first quarter.

This trend continued against the Lady Lions with Maryland dropping 27 points in the opening quarter on 60% shooting.

The Terrapins’ offense slowed down slightly in the second quarter by their standards, shooting just 41% and notching 17 points in the quarter.

Maryland once again took advantage of the open shots it was given just inside the arc and in the paint during the third quarter. The Terrapins hit 50% of their shots while scoring 23 points.

Five different players were in double figures for Maryland by the time the final horn sounded.

Turnovers costly for Lady Lions

Maryland’s impressive shooting numbers were certainly a big reason behind its only lead, but Penn State did little to get itself out of the early hole it was in.

So far this season, the Lady Lions have turned the ball over an average of 15 times per game, but against Maryland, they nearly eclipsed that total in the first half alone.

Penn State turned the ball over 12 times in the first 20 minutes of play, leading to 15 points off of turnovers for the Terrapins.

The Lady Lions’ ball security issues continued to start the second half. They turned the ball over on their second possession of the half, which led to a Maryland layup.

Penn State finished with 23 turnovers in the Saturday afternoon matchup.

Bench scoring the lone bright spot for Penn State

There were few things for the Lady Lions to be happy about in a game where Penn State was outmatched the entire way by the conference-leading Terrapins.

However, Penn State’s bench did provide a few sparks throughout the contest.

Freshman Tova Sabel has had an up and down season after leading the team in scoring in its first game of the 2020-21 campaign. The Stockholm, Sweden native pitched in nine points in only 16 minutes of play.

A second freshman, Garcia, also added six points in her 21 minutes.

Coming off the bench as she has done several times this season was transfer forward Johnasia Cash.

Cash had a lackluster day, though. She scored only seven points, seven short of her average this season.

