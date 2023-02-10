Penn State has a golden opportunity to get back on track.

The Lady Lions are in for a significant Big Ten road matchup against Michigan State on Super Bowl Sunday.

After coming off of a big win against Northwestern on Feb. 2, the blue and white got every single ounce of momentum squeezed out of it when No. 5 Iowa visited the Bryce Jordan Center last Sunday afternoon.

Getting put down in a 95-51 demolition, the Lady Lions fell to 13-11 overall on the season while having a 4-9 record against Big Ten competition.

There was no bright spot for the blue and white all throughout the game. The offense was horrid for the full 40 minutes, shooting 27.4% from the field. Whenever the starters struggled, the bench provided no spark whatsoever, only contributing eight points, six of which came from senior forward Chanaya Pinto.

The defense let Iowa do whatever it wanted, allowing the opponent to shoot a lights-out 59.1% from the field, while giving up back-to-back high-scoring quarters including 32 points in the third frame. There seemed to be no pressure from the Lady Lions.

On top of that, the blue and white defense constantly got burnt in transition, giving up 28 fastbreak points. Along with that, all of the grit and physicality that has constantly been stressed all season long for this squad was completely nonexistent, giving up 58 points in the paint while getting out-rebounded 51-24.

To put the cherry on top, the Lady Lions gave up a triple-double to arguably the best player in the nation, junior guard Caitlin Clark.

The main key for Penn State going into Sunday’s matchup against the Spartans is to just simply put this game in the past.

Despite falling to Big Ten opponents more times than not this season, beatdowns like last week aren’t the result more than often. The remedy is finishing off a strong week of practice, watching film and just simply coming in ready to play and leaving Iowa in the past.

Senior guard Makenna Marisa needs to be the offensive catalyst and enter that takeover mode she’s been missing for the Lady Lions this Sunday afternoon.

Ever since Penn State entered 2023 and has gotten into the midst of the Big Ten schedule, Marisa hasn’t shot over 40% from the field in any games, including shooting 24-81 in the last five games while going 11-37 from downtown.

When it comes to Michigan State, it’s a very similar squad to Penn State.

Coming off of a massive 88-63 win against Big Ten rival Wisconsin, the Spartans are working with a 12-12 overall record while improving to 4-9 in the Big Ten.

The Spartans played a complete game against the Badgers, especially when it came to the second half. Despite being tied at halftime, the Spartans absolutely erupted on both ends of the court.

The third quarter was defined by the gritty Spartan playstyle, holding Wisconsin to 4-14 shooting while showing a dominant inside presence with 14 points in the paint just in the quarter.

When the fourth quarter rolled around, Michigan State absolutely obliterated Wisconsin. Outscoring the Badgers 30-9 while shooting 75% from the field, the Spartans looked like one of the best teams in the conference, completely putting on a show in front of the rival crowd.

One player for the Lady Lions to keep an eye on is graduate student guard Kamaria McDaniel. The former first-team All-Big Ten Lady Lion is averaging 14.5 points per game in her first season rocking the green and white, coming off a season-high 29 points against Wisconsin.

Michigan State is fourth in the Big Ten when it comes to scoring, averaging 79.3 points per game, while being fifth in the conference when it comes to rebounding, pulling down 39.1 boards per game.

If the blue and white wants to come out on top Sunday afternoon, the physicality that has been stressed all season long by coach Carolyn Kieger needs to be present in East Lansing, Michigan.

