For the first time under coach Carolyn Kieger, Penn State advanced in the Big Ten Tournament.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the blue and white after a late comeback attempt from Minnesota nearly ended its season, but an aggressive full-court defensive attack kept the lead intact until the final buzzer.

“We’ve been working on end-game scenarios for about the last three weeks, because we know March comes down to [it],” Kieger said.

After a dominating first-quarter performance from the Lady Lions’ offense in their third matchup against the Golden Gophers, Kieger and company now have less than 24 hours to prepare for a tough squad in No. 17 Michigan.

In the two conference foes’ only meeting this season on Jan. 3, the Wolverines edged out the blue and white 82-72 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, behind a strong fourth quarter from the home squad after entering the closing period tied at 57 apiece.

For all of the current Lady Lions, they’ve never beaten a Michigan team during their tenures in Happy Valley as the last time Penn State came out on top of the maize and blue was back in 2017, including losing ten of the last 11 matchups against the conference foe.

“That’s their first postseason win, so once you get that monkey off your back now we can keep going and keep building upon it,” Kieger said.

Though the blue and white’s luck against the Wolverines has been lackluster over the last few years, it’s hoping to garner the momentum from snapping its six-game losing streak as fuel for a run in the Big Ten Tournament.

Like their playoff matchup against Minnesota, the Lady Lions will be facing a familiar foe when they take on Michigan for a bid in the conference quarterfinals, and they’ll look to use the same message that guided them to victory on Wednesday — not losing to the same team again.

When Penn State lost by double-digit points in early January to the Wolverines, it wasn’t as lopsided as the scoreboard read as Kieger said her team wasn’t able to keep up with the physicality of the Golden Gophers for a full game.

“Their physicality kind of wore us down — we gotta match that,” Kieger said. “We have to be tough. We have to hit first. We got to make sure for 40 minutes we’re bringing it, cause that’s what Michigan-style basketball is.”

Michigan hasn’t played well as of late, losing three of its last four games to close out the season after firing off a four-game win streak against Big Ten squads, but it’s proven its capability of competing with the nation’s top teams.

With wins against then-No. 21 Baylor and then-No. 6 North Carolina, and tightly-contested battles with a plethora of ranked conference foes, the Wolverines are no stranger to playing and winning on some of basketball’s biggest stages.

Tipoff between Penn State and Michigan is tentatively set for 3 p.m. Thursday at the Target Center in Minneapolis or 25 minutes after the conclusion of Michigan State and Nebraska.

