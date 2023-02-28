The madness begins for Penn State.

After falling to Michigan State 80-65 on Saturday afternoon, the end of the regular season for the Lady Lions was defined by second-half struggles.

Finishing off the regular season with a 13-16 overall record and a 4-14 Big Ten record, the blue and white will open up the Big Ten Tournament with a matchup against a familiar foe, 12th-seeded Minnesota.

Despite going 0-2 against the Golden Gophers in the regular season, Penn State gave the Gophers tough battles, especially in the first meeting.

Meeting each other for the first time in early December in Minneapolis, both teams found themselves in a 98-96 double-overtime thriller.

This matchup ended up being a game the blue and white wished it could have back, as it lost momentum in the fourth quarter and was outscored 30-21. The Lady Lions gave up free throws to Minnesota that tied the game as time expired in regulation.

Despite the loss, this matchup proved to be one of the more promising performances by the Lady Lions this season, scoring 46 points down in the paint while also forcing 26 Gopher turnovers.

When the Gophers visited the Bryce Jordan Center back in January, it was another back-and-forth battle between the Big Ten foes.

The Lady Lions simply got outplayed once again when it came to crunch time, getting outscored 27-19 in the fourth quarter after coming back from a halftime deficit to tie the game at the end of the third.

For the blue and white to come out on top against Minnesota, it needs to replicate a similar performance to the contest back in December.

The Lady Lions have gotten completely dominated over the second half of the season when it comes to inside presence and physicality, finishing the season getting outrebounded by about three boards per game.

This is when someone like redshirt-sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus can step up and really set the tone for Penn State early, not only leading the team in rebounding throughout the regular season but being one of the best defensive players in the nation.

The X-factor for the blue and white heading into Wednesday’s matchup is senior guard Makenna Marisa. In both games against the Gophers this year, Marisa has had some of her stronger offensive performances, averaging 29.5 points between the two contests on 50% shooting.

Minnesota is coming off an 11-18 regular season, matching Penn State’s 4-14 Big Ten record.

The Gophers were able to end their regular season on a high note, earning a 77-69 victory against Purdue.

The biggest takeaway from this matchup was the response by Minnesota in the fourth quarter. After being up 41-30 at halftime, Minnesota was completely outplayed by Purdue in the third quarter, getting outscored 25-11 and finding itself in a 55-52 hole.

However, that didn’t faze the Gophers in the slightest, as they responded resoundingly in the closing frame, scoring 25 points on just under 50% shooting from the field.

The Minnesota defense was something to marvel at in the fourth quarter, holding the Boilermakers to only 14 points on 4-for-15 shooting, completely sucking out any momentum Purdue had going into the closing quarter.

The duo of sophomore forward Alanna Micheaux and freshman guard Mara Braun has made a huge impact for the Gophers. The young duo showed out time and time again this season, both being the leading scorers for this Minnesota squad, combining for 29.3 points per game for a team that averaged 71.6 per contest.

Along with that, the last time Micheaux played against the Lady Lions, she went for 31 points and 14 rebounds, completely tearing apart the blue and white in every way possible.

If the blue and white gives up another monstrous performance like that again, Penn State could very well be in for a long afternoon on Wednesday.

The main key for Penn State heading into this game is to force Minnesota to shoot 3-pointers. The Gophers struggled all season long when it came to perimeter shooting, shooting 31.9% from downtown.

By forcing Minnesota into long-distance shots while crashing the boards on the defensive end, Penn State could find success and see its season continue another day.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE