Penn State continues the arduous Big Ten schedule this week, and coach Carolyn Kieger and company will face both No. 11 Michigan and Illinois in a loaded week of conference play.

After a pause from games due to a series of positive coronavirus tests emerging from the program, the Lady Lions played No. 10 Maryland last Thursday and lost 106-78.

Although Penn State lost its most recent match, junior guard Makenna Marisa scored 29 points, and she scored 24 of those points during the second half.

It’s to be expected that Marisa will feature as a marquee scorer for the blue and white in its upcoming contests.

Starting forward and sophomore Ali Brigham couldn’t play during the Maryland match and stayed home after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Brigham will likely return to the court for the upcoming games this week.

Michigan, 8 p.m. Thursday

On Thursday night, Penn State will face Michigan with a home-court advantage at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The blue and white has a long history with the Wolverines, as the two teams have been playing each other since 2000.

It’s been almost two years since the squads met up, though, as the most recent clash came on Feb. 27, 2020, at the Bryce Jordan Center where Michigan won 80-66.

Marisa stood out during the second half of the game as she opened the half scoring a 3-pointer.

Soon after, junior guard Shay Hagans had a fastbreak and scored a layup to give Penn State its first lead of the game, 35-33.

However, the Wolverines would go on to outscore the Lady Lions from there to take the victory on the road.

Although Penn State lost that match, Marisa finished with her 14th double-digit scoring game of the season.

In all of its history, the blue and white has defeated the Wolverines 21 times and lost to them on 15 occasions, but Michigan has won the last five meetings between the two schools.

The last time the blue and white defeated the Wolverines was on Feb. 26, 2017, and it was a close-scoring game that ended 76-75.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

As for this year, Michigan has laid out a successful season with a current record of 13-2.

They recently lost to Nebraska on Jan. 4 but quickly turned things around and beat Rutgers on Sunday by 29 points.

Illinois, 2 p.m. Sunday

After Michigan, the Lady Lions have another home game on Sunday at 2 p.m. against Illinois.

In light of its recent struggles against Michigan, Penn State has seen more all-time success against Illinois, boasting a 28-9 record against the Illini in their all-time meetings.

The last time the teams faced each other was on Jan. 28, 2021, where the blue and white ended with a victory of 80-76.

Hagans played well in that game, scoring a crucial six points for the Lady Lions in the final two minutes.

Although the Nittany Lions have a winning history against Illinois, they were defeated in the 2019-20 season.

On Feb. 9, 2020, of that year, Illinois beat the Lady Lions 70-66 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

This was a big game for Penn State with it being its 14th annual Play4Kay Game Benefitting Pink Zone.

Despite losing, Hagans, a freshman at the time, had another successful game and scored 14 points, a new career high at the time.

The game was close, as both teams battled for the lead and went back and forth scoring.

After beating Wisconsin on Sunday, Illinois has improved its record to 6-8, while the Lady Lions are 7-6 on the 2021-22 season.

The Lady Lions will look to stay above .500 against a pair of conference foes in the upcoming days.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE