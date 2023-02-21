Sitting 11th in the standings with a record of 4-12 against Big Ten foes, Penn State will look to pick up some much-needed wins against a pair of teams it has already faced this year.

In the midst of a four-game losing skid, the Nittany Lions will have two final opportunities in the regular season to right the ship before the Big Ten Tournament rolls around.

First, the blue and white will venture to West Lafayette, Indiana, in search of its first road win of the year at 7 p.m. on Wednesday against Purdue, before wrapping up the season with a battle against Michigan State at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Bryce Jordan Center.

After starting the season 7-0 and winning 10 of its first 14 games, Penn State has been on a downward spiral, picking up one blowout loss after another with a few competitive games sprinkled in, ultimately finding itself below .500 for the first time this year.

Though the 2022-23 season marks the most wins under coach Carolyn Kieger, the fourth-year coach hasn’t been pleased with her team’s effort as of late because her goal coming into Happy Valley was to make the Nittany Lions a contender in March.

The blue and white may not be playing its best basketball heading into the final stretch, but there’s plenty of time to make some noise with the Big Ten Tournament quickly approaching.

Here’s what to expect from Penn State’s final matchups of the regular season.

Purdue

The Nittany Lions will look to earn their first road win all season in their final opportunity to do so. Luckily for them, it’s against a Boilermakers squad they’ve already defeated earlier this season.

In the conference foes’ last matchup back on Jan. 7 in Happy Valley, the blue and white came away with a 70-60 victory behind the combo-attack of senior guard Makenna Marisa and redshirt-sophomore forward Leilani Kapinus.

Marisa finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Kapinus recorded her first double-double of the season en route to 17 points and a season-high 12 rebounds.

Purdue is coming off one of its toughest matchups of the season when it faced in-state rival No. 2 Indiana on Sunday. Though they suffered a 23-point loss, the Boilermakers trailed by just three heading into halftime, but an outburst from the Hoosiers’ offense in the third quarter proved to be too much for the home squad.

Fifth-year guard Lasha Petree was the leading scorer for Purdue against Indiana, as she recorded a game-high 23 points behind five triples. Though Petree was able to find success against her team’s rival, she wasn’t as successful against the Nittany Lions in their last matchup.

Limited to just 12 points last time around, Penn State will need to limit Petree again if it wants a shot at earning its first road win of the year.

Michigan State

In the final chance for fans to take in the Nittany Lions this season, they’ll welcome the Spartans to Happy Valley in the second battle between these two units.

On Feb. 12, Penn State traveled to East Lansing, Michigan, for a battle with Michigan State but found itself on the wrong side of the score sheet after suffering an 81-75 overtime loss.

It was a back-and-forth matchup for much of the game until the Spartans broke away in extra time with 14 points in the five-minute period to hand the blue and white another road loss.

This time around, the Nittany Lions will have home-court advantage over Michigan State. They have won two of their last four matchups in the BJC, losing to two ranked opponents in No. 16 Ohio State and No. 6 Iowa.

With the conference tournament right around the corner, Penn State will need to rekindle the firepower from early in the campaign to make some noise in a loaded Big Ten.

