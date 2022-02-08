Penn State will be forced to deal with something that will make breaking its six-game losing streak an even taller task this week — a road trip.

Following the Lady Lions’ brief return home, they will hit the road again to play Purdue and Rutgers on Wednesday and Sunday, respectively.

The blue and white are coming off a close 78-72 loss against Northwestern in the team’s Play4Kay game on Sunday.

During that game, the Lady Lions held a seven-point lead heading into the final quarter before only scoring 10 points in the fourth frame, causing the lead to fade away.

Now, Penn State will open up its week against a Purdue team it hasn’t seen in over a year.

The old gold and black finished with just seven wins last year but now has improved to a 13-10 record thus far on the season, despite a 4-8 record in conference.

Like the Lady Lions, the Boilermakers have found themselves on a skid as of late, losing their last three games with the most recent one being a seven-point loss against then-No. 5 Indiana.

On the season, the Boilermakers have four players averaging in double digits in the points department — compared to the Lady Lions’ one.

Sophomore guard Madison Layden leads the team with an average of 12 points per game on the year.

During the Indiana loss, Layden was shut out, as she didn’t record a single point but picked up six rebounds and an assist.

In her freshman season, Layden scored nine points in both games against Penn State during the 2020-21 campaign.

Following the Purdue game, the Lady Lions will have a few more days to rest before hitting the road once again to take on a familiar foe.

It’s been tough sledding for Rutgers this season.

As of now, they remain the only team in the Big Ten that has yet to record a win in conference play.

While most of the games have been blowouts for the Scarlet Knights, they have come close a few times to capturing that elusive first Big Ten victory.

The closest of those matchups was a two-point loss against the aforementioned Purdue, while the game that tied for Rutgers’ second closest loss was a four-point defeat against Penn State earlier this season.

When the two sides last met at the Bryce Jordan Center, the Lady Lions won in a tight defensive battle with a final score of 52-48 during the early-December meeting.

As per usual, it was junior guard Makenna Marisa who led the way with 16 points.

Marisa was one of three Lady Lions who scored in double figures during the contest, along with sophomores forward Ali Brigham and guard Tova Sabel, both of whom came off the bench.

For the Scarlet Knights, four players reached double figures with the most notable one being graduate student forward Osh Brown.

While Brown didn’t walk away from the loss as the team's leading scorer, she did post a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, making an efficient four of her six shots in the process.

Brown also leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring this season, averaging nearly a double-double with 10 points per game to go along with a team-best 9.1 rebounds per game.

This is a big week for a slumping Lady Lions team.

Securing at least one victory this week could vault the blue and white right into the middle of the Big Ten standings and give the team momentum for what could be a tough final four games of the regular season

