Penn State women’s basketball hires former Miami (OH) assistant coach Tiffany Swoffard in similar role

Penn State added to its coaching staff Friday.

Coach Carolyn Kieger announced former Miami (OH) assistant coach Tiffany Swoffard would fill an assistant role with the Nittany Lions for the upcoming season.

Thrilled to announced Tiffany Swoffard has joined our staff!! She brings 2⃣0⃣ years of coaching experience to the Lady Lions!Please give her a follow ➡️ @coachtswoffard 📰: https://t.co/Bih2vmHx0K#UnleashThePRIDE pic.twitter.com/ahluNkMSCv — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) May 19, 2023

In four years with the RedHawks, Swoffard’s responsibilities included scheduling, recruiting and player development in the post and on the perimeter. In that four-season span, the team went 35-81, including 12-19 this past campaign.

Swoffard also spent time as an assistant at Toledo, Mercer and Arkansas-Fort Smith. The new Nittany Lion played collegiate basketball at Austin Peay from 1998-2002.

