Penn State women’s basketball hires former Miami (OH) assistant coach Tiffany Swoffard in similar role

Penn State Women's Basketball 01/18/23

Head Coach Carolyn Kieger takes on Minnesota Women's Basketball on January 18th, 2023 in the Bryce Jordan Center, State College, Pa. Minnesota wins 75 - 67.

 Jordan Thomas

Penn State added to its coaching staff Friday.

Coach Carolyn Kieger announced former Miami (OH) assistant coach Tiffany Swoffard would fill an assistant role with the Nittany Lions for the upcoming season.

In four years with the RedHawks, Swoffard’s responsibilities included scheduling, recruiting and player development in the post and on the perimeter. In that four-season span, the team went 35-81, including 12-19 this past campaign.

Swoffard also spent time as an assistant at Toledo, Mercer and Arkansas-Fort Smith. The new Nittany Lion played collegiate basketball at Austin Peay from 1998-2002.

