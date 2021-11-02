After what looked to be a career-ending injury last season, graduate student guard Kelly Jekot is returning for one last ride with Penn State.

Jekot was one of the Lady Lions’ leading scorers, and last season she scored her 1,000th career point in her Penn State debut against Coppin State in a game the blue and white won 84-45.

Coach Carolyn Kieger said she’s thankful Jekot decided to return for another year because she has been doing a phenomenal job leading the squad.

In the 2020-21 campaign, it seemed as though Jekot’s collegiate basketball career had ended after her a season-ending ACL tear in her left knee.

Now, though, she is continuing her playing career at Penn State this season, and Kieger said the guard is an inspiration to everyone.

Before joining the Lady Lions in 2020 as a graduate transfer, Jekot suffered a similar injury at Villanova during her junior campaign when she tore her ACL in her right knee.

“She didn’t have to come back. She didn’t have to fight through her second injury,” Kieger said. “She did, and she did it for the young women on the team.”

Jekot is leading by example with her high basketball IQ, and Kieger noted how the Enola, Pennsylvania, native has become more vocal on the floor.

Kieger said her program is all about putting other people ahead of yourself, and Jekot is doing just that.

“Our team sees that every day, and they see [Jekot’s] work ethic and how she’s grinding,” Kieger said. “You can’t really even put that into words.”

Sophomore guard Alli Campbell was full of praise for her “amazing” captain and said she sets a great example for the blue and white.

Campbell said she learns something from Jekot almost every day at practice and said the graduate student guard has the ability to critique her teammates in “the best way possible.”

“[Jekot] is a great leader,” Campbell said. “She’s done a lot for this program, and we’re happy to have her back.”

Jekot noted how phenomenal the Lady Lions’ summer training was and how much individual and collective growth she has witnessed.

She said with the upcoming season being her sixth year, she values taking the underclassmen under her wing and helping them from the sideline.

Due to her injury, Jekot spent her summer recovering and doing a lot of upper body work.

She said she gained over 15 pounds of muscle since her injury last spring, and she attributes her recovery to her strength and conditioning coaches.

“[Throughout the summer, I’ve done] lots of individual workouts with Coach Kieger and then also being on the sideline, cheering my teammates on and then figuring out my role as I get back into play,” Jekot said.

The decision to come back to Penn State for another season took a lot of time, though.

Jekot is a transfer student and has had a lot of different experiences through her collegiate athletic experience.

Her family is competitive, and they all have similar interests and values. Both her mother and father were collegiate athletes at Lock Haven University, playing field hockey and basketball, respectively.

She has grown up with sports in her life, so her decision to come back meant continuing in a sport she has invested much of her life in and a program she wants to be a part of.

“At the end of the day, I have so much respect for Coach Kieger, this team and the institution,” Jekot said. “It's been a dream of mine to play here.”

