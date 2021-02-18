After getting out to one of its best starts of the season, Penn State suffered from yet another second half collapse on the road against Iowa.

The Lady Lions fell 96-78 after the Hawkeyes piled on 55 points in the second half.

Both teams came out of the gates playing at a blistering pace, but it was the Lady Lions who held an early advantage after jumping out to an 11-2 lead and forced Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder to call a timeout.

The Hawkeyes rebounded from their slow start and shrunk the lead to just six after the end of the quarter.

A big factor behind Penn State’s early lead was its defensive work on the nation’s second leading scorer — Caitlin Clark. Clark was held to just four points on 2-for-6 shooting in the quarter.

The second frame was a similar story to the first, as the Lady Lions utilized second chance opportunities and a barrage of three-pointers to build a 52-41 lead at halftime.

But Iowa showed off its resiliency in the third quarter, draining three quick shots from behind the arc and an old-fashioned three point play to climb back within five points just three minutes into the half.

By the end of the quarter, the Hawkeyes built a two point lead, riding 67% shooting on the offensive end and poor shooting from inside the arc by Penn State.

Shooting struggles and improved play from Clark helped seal the deal for Iowa as the Big Ten’s leading scorer poured in 28 points over the final three quarters while also notching six assists.

Fast pace comes back to bite Lady Lions

Penn State’s frantic play in the first half was one of the major factors that led to its halftime lead. However, this high tempo play style ultimately may have been what cost it the game.

As the momentum began to swing in the Hawkeyes’ favor in the third quarter, the Lady Lions started missing shots, but still continued to play fast.

This saw the team putting up shots early in the shot clock and not always looking for the best look on the offensive end, furthering Penn State’s shooting struggles.

After turning the ball over just three times in the first half, Penn State turned the ball over eight times in the second half

Rebounding fuels strong offensive performance

The Lady Lions were dominant on the glass throughout the first half of their showdown with the Hawkeyes. In the first quarter alone, Penn State grabbed nine offensive rebounds and scored nine second chance points, while securing 18 total rebounds.

At the half, the Lady Lions had built even further upon their strong start on the glass, grabbing eight more offensive rebounds, which amounted to seven second chance points in the quarter.

Iowa actually shot better from the field than Penn State in the first half at 50% compared to 43%, but it was the Lady Lions’ second chance opportunities that allowed them to lead through the first 20 minutes of play as they took 13 more shots in the half.

The Hawkeyes put a clear emphasis on controlling the glass in the second half and held Penn State to just eight offensive rebounds over the final 20 minute and allowed just four second chance points.

Burke recovers from poor showing against Michigan State

Freshman guard Maddie Burke experienced a game many young players have at one point or another against Michigan State last Saturday, as she attempted just two shots and missed both.

Burke entered the game against Iowa showing no signs her confidence had been affected by Saturday's performance, attempting 11 three-pointers in the first half alone and hitting six of them.

The freshman led all scorers at the half with 18 points and continued her dominance in the second half.

Burke saw significantly more attention from the Hawkeye’s defense in the second half and therefore saw a diminished offensive output, scoring just two points in the third quarter and three points in the fourth.

