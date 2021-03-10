A strong start was not enough to propel Penn State to a victory in its second-round Big Ten Tournament matchup against Michigan State.

The Lady Lions couldn’t stop a second-half comeback by the Spartans as the blue and white fell to Michigan State 75-66, ending their season with an overall record of 9-15.

The three-point shot fueled Penn State’s offensive attack in the first quarter as the Lady Lions knocked down five of their attempted eight triples and held a six point advantage heading into the second frame.

Michigan State came alive midway through the second quarter, going on an 8-0 run while holding the Lady Lions to four baskets in the quarter, forcing a tie going into the break.

Penn State went on a 10-0 run midway through the third quarter, but the Spartans countered with two 6-0 runs of their own en route to taking a 56-52 lead into the final 10 minutes.

Alyza Winston knocked down six of her game-high 23 points on two threes midway through the fourth quarter, part of a 10-2 run to extend a Michigan State lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Burke steps up in place of Beverley

In the absence of senior Niya Beverly, who sat out due to an ankle injury, coach Carolyn Kieger needed increased production on the offensive end to replace Berverley’s production of nearly 14 points and 37 minutes per game.

Maddie Burke answered the call.

The freshman sharp-shooter knocked down her first two attempted triples en route to four made threes and a game-high 12 points by halftime.

Despite rolling her ankle early in the quarter, the Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native managed to knock down her only attempted shot from beyond the arc in the third quarter.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

The Spartans ran Burke off the three-point line in the second half in response to her dominant first-half performance, but she finished with 22 points courtesy of six triples.

Burke established herself as a scoring threat and showed improved maturity in place of Beverley.

Three-point shot popular for both teams

Michigan State and Penn State elected to base their offensive attacks off of shots from beyond the arc throughout the duration of the game.

The teams combined for 34 attempted triples in the first half.

The Lady Lions dominated the three-point line in the opening 20 minutes, knocking down eight of their attempted 18 triples, including four from Maddie Burke.

The Spartans shot 31.3% from three-point land in the first half, with two from Winston.

The sophomore knocked down two three-pointers in a pivotal fourth-quarter run for Michigan State when it stretched its lead to double-digits.

A total of 59 three-point shots were taken throughout the duration of Wednesday’s contest.

Inexperience shows in Penn State’s season-ending loss

Despite holding numerous leads throughout the game, Penn State crumbled in crunch time against Michigan State.

The Lady Lions sprinted out to a first quarter lead before the Spartans fought back in the second frame to tie the contest heading into the break.

From there, the Spartans’ experience and talent took over as they outscored Penn State 40-31 in the second half while forcing the Lady Lions into 19 turnovers over the last 20 minutes of play.

The loss of Beverley for the contest cost Penn State mightily down the stretch as the blue and white gave the ball away five times in the fourth quarter when it was attempting to mount a comeback.

When Makenna Marisa fouled out with just under three minutes to play, the Lady Lions found themselves without their top two ball-handlers on the floor.

As has been the case in many of its losses this season, Penn State struggled to stay composed in the second half or play a strong 40 minutes of basketball, which ultimately cost the blue and white a run at the Big Ten Tournament title.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE