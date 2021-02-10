Penn State failed to keep its Big Ten win streak alive Thursday.

The Lady Lions fell to Indiana 90-65 on the road after holding a slim one point lead at halftime.

Grace Berger compiled her third triple-double of the season for Indiana while Mackenzie Holmes notched a game-high 25 points.

Niya Beverly and Maddie Burke led the Lady Lions with 16 and 13 points, respectively.

The first quarter featured four lead changes and although Penn State outshot Indiana from the field, the Lady Lions ended the frame down by two points.

The Hoosiers held the lead for almost the entire second quarter but were held scoreless over the final two minutes of the half and the Lady Lions took a one point lead into the break thanks to back-to-back baskets from Anna Camden to end the half.

Penn State’s lead quickly evaporated at the start of the third quarter as Indiana went on a 7-0 run in the first minute and a half of the frame. The Lady Lions shot 25% in the quarter and turned the ball over 11 times as they faced a double-digit deficit heading into the final 10 minutes.

Indiana took over in the fourth quarter as Holmes erupted for 11 points in the frame to put the game away.

Holmes, Camden and Cash battle in the paint

Thursday’s matchup featured a trio of dominant Big Ten forwards in Indiana’s Holmes and Penn State’s inside duo of Johnasia Cash and Anna Camden.

Both teams relied heavily on their forwards to control the paint and ultimately the game as neither team attempted more than 15 three-pointers.

Holmes and Camden both ended the first half as the only players in double figures with 10 points apiece.

The Indiana sophomore forward ranked third in the Big Ten in shooting with a 60.6% clip heading into the matchup with Penn State, and she made her presence known as the game wore on.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women's basketball's Johnasia Cash awarded Big Ten Player of the Week Johnasia Cash was named Penn State's first Big Ten Player of the Week since 2019 for a pair …

Holmes was shooting 80% from the floor midway through the fourth quarter as Indiana stretched its lead to 20 points.

Meanwhile, Camden and Cash combined for 17 of Penn State’s 65 points throughout the game.

Indiana outworks Penn State in transition

Both teams thrive off playing at a fast-pace, forcing the opponent into turnovers and converting them into points.

However, it was Indiana that made the most of its opportunities off of Penn State’s turnovers.

Despite each team giving the ball away six times during the first half, the Hoosiers scored 14 points off of those giveaways while the Lady Lions mustered just seven.

Penn State ended the game with 12 points scored in transition compared to 28 scored by Indiana.

The Hoosiers’ fast-paced play stifled the Lady Lions, especially in the third quarter where the Lady Lions had as many turnovers as they had points.

Lady Lions fail to find composure from last four games

Penn State came into Thursday’s matchup fresh off its dominating win over Wisconsin, a game in which it compiled 26 assists and just three turnovers.

Against Indiana, the Lady Lions outnumbered their turnover margin from their previous contest in the first quarter alone as they committed four giveaways in the opening 10 minutes. This set the tone for what would be a frustrating contest against the Hoosiers.

Penn State’s turnovers matched its points scored in the third quarter as the blue and white turned the ball over 11 times while scoring just 11 points and allowing Indiana to score 26 points in the frame.

While the Lady Lions were able to keep the game close in the opening 20 minutes and hold the lead heading into the second half, they were unable to weather a second-half storm from Indiana while also keeping possession of the ball in their own offensive zone.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women’s basketball’s Niya Beverley shines against former team One year ago, Penn State’s Niya Beverley was a Wisconsin Badger who would soon be on the move.