The start of Penn State’s 2021-22 season is under two weeks away as it opens its schedule with its first game on Nov. 9 against LIU.

Both the coaches and players have been eager to get back on the court in the Bryce Jordan Center this winter with fans.

Playing in front of a crowd is going to be a much different experience for the Lady Lions this season. However, the team couldn’t be more excited.

“I don’t think you can really put into words what having fans back in the stands is going to do for our morale and for our passion,” coach Carolyn Kieger said. “It was really different playing in front of an empty gym and not a lot of noise and not a lot of people cheering for you.”

Sophomore guard Alli Campbell said she is looking forward to seeing all of the Penn State fans back in the Bryce Jordan Center this season.

She explained how much energy, passion and motivation the crowd gives the blue and white during its games.

The Lady Lions’ main goal for this upcoming season is to make it to the NCAA Tournament.

Junior forward Anna Camden said this has been the blue and white’s mission since the end of season last year in the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan State.

“I’m very confident in our ability to get there, and I think we are on the right path,” Camden said. “We just have to keep pushing each other.”

Kieger noted that her squad plays with versatility, meaning opponents will find Penn State is more difficult to scout.

Another advantage to having a flexible starting five is it keeps the players fresh and healthy by the end of the season.

Camden agreed and said all of the players are interchangeable.

“Any person from one to five can play any spot on the court, and that makes our offense flow very smoothly,” Camden said.

The squad has been training well together during the preseason, along with bonding outside of practice.

Campbell said the Lady Lions have been building their team chemistry by spending time with each other and having fun.

“When you’re hanging out outside of practice and building that bond, it carries back over to the court and then it’s just really special,” Campbell said.

Sophomore post player Ali Brigham said her teammates have been pushing each other to perform to the best of their ability during preseason training.

Brigham said she believes the Lady Lions’ close relationship is going to pay off during this upcoming season.

The incoming freshmen have had an easy transition with the team. Post player Kayla Thomas and forward Ymke Brouwer are the two new freshmen additions.

“[The returning players] have been very good teammates, and they really helped the transition to college and made it much easier,” Thomas said.

Additionally, there are two sophomore transfers, Brigham and Campbell.

Prior to joining the blue and white, Brigham played for George Washington and Campbell played for Notre Dame.

“It’s so fun playing with Brigham, I think she is a great addition to the team, and the more we play together in practice, the more chemistry builds,” junior guard Makenna Marisa said.

The Lady Lions also had to fill two coaching positions during the offseason, and the program was successful in its search.

One of those new additions to the staff is Eric Gracia — the new director of video and analytics for Kieger’s team.

“Eric comes to us with a wealth of experience, and he is just extremely passionate about teaching the game,” Kieger said.

Sarah Jenkins is the second new member of the coaching staff, and she will serve as the blue and white’s new assistant coach.

“Sarah is someone that I’ve kind of had my eye on for a really long time, and I think they are going to be just perfect additions to what we’re trying to build here,” Kieger said.

Prior to joining the Lady Lions, Jenkins spent four seasons with Delaware as both the assistant head coach and its recruiting coordinator.

Kieger said she is excited for the season — especially with her squad’s immense motivation to start the new season and their hunger to represent the blue and white.

“We have amazing young women in this program that represent the jersey with pride and with passion.”

