Penn State’s 19-year losing run against No. 17 Maryland has been extended another game Sunday.

Falling 82-71, the blue and white failed to pick up a win and took its third consecutive home defeat.

Following a close start to the game, the Terrapins ended the first quarter strong with a 13-0 run led by Chloe Bibby who ended the quarter with 11 points and four rebounds.

Maryland ended the second quarter strong as well making six of its last eight shots to extend the lead for the Terrapins.

At halftime, Maryland held a commanding 48-29 lead over a struggling Lady Lions team.

Penn State had arguably its best quarter in the third as it managed to shrink the Maryland lead. The Lady Lions went into the third quarter trailing 64-52 and with one period remaining.

Despite cutting the deficit down to single-digits at one point in the fourth frame, Maryland was able to cruise to a victory at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday’s loss.

Maryland continues dominance

The Lady Lions rough stretch against the Terrapins has now been extended to nearly two decades following Sunday’s loss.

Penn State has now gone 12 games without a win against Maryland with its last win coming at College Park in December of 2003.

In both matchups between the two teams this season, Maryland emerged victorious by a combined 39 points.

Rough homestand

The Lady Lions were probably hoping for better results during their three game homestand over the course of the last week.

During the blue and whites three games in the past six days, the Lady Lions were unable to record a victory.

Penn State suffered double digit defeats in all three of those matchups in the Bryce Jordan Center with the worst coming in a 28-point loss to Iowa on Tuesday.

Season high for Jekot

After a hot start early in the game, Kelly Jekot was able to secure a new high in points for this season.

Jekot ended the game with 16 points which broke her previous high of 11 points which she obtained during the season opener against LIU.

The efforts from the graduate student guard weren’t enough to stave off a Maryland offense led by 19 points from Diamond Miller and a Bibby double-double.

