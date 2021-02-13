A slow start in the first two quarters sank Penn State’s bid for an upset win.

The Lady Lions suffered a 78-65 loss to Michigan State at home in its annual Play4Kay game benefitting Pink Zone.

Johnasia Cash turned in a double-double for Penn State with 16 points and 12 rebounds while Niya Beverley, Anna Camden and Makenna Marisa all scored 14 points apiece.

Michigan State didn’t allow Penn State to score in each quarter until the halfway point of both. The Spartans started the first and second quarters on 11-2 and 13-0 runs, respectively, as the Lady Lions went a combined 1-for-12 throughout both Michigan State runs.

Facing a 22-point deficit coming out of the break, Penn State led an improved effort to start the third quarter, going on a 13-4 run midway through the frame.

The Lady Lions went on a 16-4 run in the fourth quarter, trimming the Spartans’ lead to as little as 13 points, but the green and white were still able to escape with the victory.

Michigan State controls the paint and three-point line

The Spartans showed their versatility on both ends of the floor throughout Saturday’s contest.

Michigan State owned both the three-point line and the paint against Penn State, shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc and 50% from the field.

The Spartans knocked down seven of their 12 attempts from distance in the first half and shot 63.3% from the field. Meanwhile, Michigan State held Penn State to 25% and 39% shooting in both of those categories through the first 20 minutes of play.

Penn State couldn't hold its own on the defensive end as the Spartans attacked the Lady Lions’ zone defense with ease.

The third quarter featured an improved effort from Penn State as it was outscored by just one point. The Lady Lions went on a 13-4 midway through the quarter, but the Spartans reclaimed a 22 point lead to end the frame.

Michigan State tore Penn State’s zone apart as they used quick ball movement to pull Penn State out of the paint. When the Lady Lions collapsed on the Spartans’ forwards, the green and white’s shooters were waiting to knock down wide open three-point attempts.

Both teams commit double-digit turnovers

While Michigan State dominated the game from the start, it still committed just as many turnovers as Penn State.

The Lady Lions and the Spartans turned the ball over 20 and 19 times respectively, making for a combined 39 turnovers throughout the contest.

The teams’ numbers for points off of the other’s giveaways were identical at the end of the contest, each scoring 18 points off of turnovers.

Penn State averages 15.2 turnovers per game while forcing its opponents into 15.6 per game.

Michigan State gives the ball away an average of 15.7 times per game while forcing its opponents into 17.1 giveaways per game.

The Spartans hold just over a one-point advantage over the Lady Lions in the average amount of points scored off turnovers per game with 16.3.

Play4Kay returns to the Bryce Jordan Center

Saturday’s game marked Penn State’s annual Play4Kay game, benefitting Pink Zone, a Central Pennsylvania organization which raises money in the fight against breast cancer.

Both teams laced up pink sneakers for the contest at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Lady Lions donned their white uniforms with pink lettering while sophomore forward Anna Camden dyed her hair pink for the game.

The Bryce Jordan Center’s bleachers were filled with fan cutouts and pink pom-poms.

At halftime of the contest, illuminated bags were placed at half court in the shape of a breast cancer ribbon in place of the hundreds of breast cancer survivors that would normally make their way to the court for a ceremony.

