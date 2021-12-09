Penn State women’s basketball credits win over Rutgers to return to Bryce Jordan Center

There’s no place like home.

Penn State snapped its four game losing streak Thursday with a home win against Rutgers in a low-scoring game.

The teams combined for just 100 points as Penn State took home the win with a 52-48 score.

It was a back and forth game, consisting of 14 lead changes throughout, despite the Lady Lions leading for nearly 70% of the game.

It was the team’s first game back at the Bryce Jordan Center since Nov. 16 when the team took down Delaware State in blowout fashion.

The Lady Lions didn’t look great during their four game losing streak, losing all four by a combined 88 points.

Although, the team was dealt some tough hands during the stretch. It played No. 10 Indiana as well as then-No. 13 Iowa State in games that combined for more than three-quarters of the Lady Lions negative point differential during their losing streak.

Penn State bounced back and picked up a key victory in Big Ten play against the Scarlet Knights.

Sophomore forward Ali Brigham said the game was one the team needed to win, following its tough losing streak.

“Obviously, we went into this game knowing we had to pull out the win,” Brigham said.

Coach Carolyn Kieger credited her squad’s win to its increasing maturity as it continues to fight through some difficult fixtures.

“I thought we showed a lot of toughness. We battled and obviously it wasn't pretty, but I think it's a sign of a team that's getting more mature and is being able to win in different ways,” Kieger said. “Tonight, obviously, our offense wasn't there, but our defense was.

“And as we continue to play Big Ten games, we're gonna have to find unique and different ways to win every night.”

Brigham admitted, down the stretch, the team really had to rely on its defense to win the game.

“We've worked so hard on defense the last few practices and, honestly, this whole entire year,” Brigham said. “The fact that we could rely on that practice to get us through and we won — it worked out.”

Brigham also talked about the team’s ability to stay composed despite the competitive nature of the game.

“Basketball is a game of runs. There's highs and lows, but we know that with our team — we have each other's back,” Brigham said. “So, if you come out and something happens that's not supposed to happen, knowing that four other people on the court have your back is a good feeling.”

Kieger spoke about the impact of being back at home and playing in front of the fans at the Bryce Jordan Center.

“We missed the BJC, we missed our fans, and we missed our routines. We missed everything about being home,” Kieger said. “I credit just as much of this win to being back home and to the fans and to the legion of blue as I do our players.”

Junior guard Shay Hagans agreed with her coach, also noting that the Lady Lions have yet to lose at home this year.

“It felt great. I missed the fans, I missed everyone watching,” Hagans said. “I'm just glad we got the dub, and we're still undefeated in our home.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE