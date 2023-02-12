Penn State looked to pick up its first road win of the year in an evenly-matched clash against Michigan State.

The blue and white fell short, however, dropping a tightly-contested 81-75 battle in overtime.

Penn State came out ready to play, forcing Michigan State into tough positions while setting the tone early by playing hard inside.

The blue and white forced numerous turnovers and converted off the opponent's errors to find itself jumping out to an early lead.

However, the Lady Lions soon found themselves victims of a 6-0 Michigan State scoring run, falling down 9-6 early in the quarter.

Despite the scoring run, Penn State kept matching Michigan State at every opportunity, showing off the strong inside presence they were missing against Iowa, getting almost anything they wanted down low while pulling down 13 rebounds.

Despite putting up 14 points in the paint in the first quarter alone and forcing four Spartan turnovers, Penn State found itself down four with under a minute left in the quarter.

However, a last-second layup by redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus tied the game up for the blue and white, as the Lady Lions converted on their last three field goals of the quarter to head into the second frame tied at 17.

All the momentum Penn State gained at the end of the first didn’t translate over into the second quarter in the slightest.

The Spartans opened up the quarter on a 9-0 scoring run while forcing four Penn State turnovers all within the first four minutes of the quarter, eventually leading to a Lady Lion timeout at the 5:57 mark.

Sophomore forward Kayla Thomas finally stopped the bleeding for the blue and white, giving Penn State its first points of the quarter off her layup at the 4:58 mark of the quarter.

Penn State used that bucket as a spark to go on an 11-0 run in a little under two minutes to take a 28-26 lead thanks to freshman guard Shay Ciezki’s 3-pointer, while also holding the Spartans scoreless for almost three minutes.

However, inconsistencies plagued the blue and white this afternoon, as they followed up an 11-0 scoring run by giving up a 7-0 scoring run to Michigan State to make it 34-29, defined by Penn State not making a field goal for almost three minutes.

Thomas knocked down her second bucket with five seconds left in the quarter, cutting the deficit to three as the Lady Lions went into halftime down 34-31.

Hoping to come out of halftime with a head full of steam, the Lady Lions looked to cut more into the Michigan State lead, however that’s not exactly what happened.

The blue and white got completely blitzed at the start of the third quarter, including a 7-0 run heading into the media timeout at the 6:33 mark of the frame. The blue and white soon found themselves in the largest deficit of the night, putting themselves in a 44-33 hole.

Michigan State kept piling on Penn State, converting time and time again. However, the blue and white looked to show some life late in the quarter. Ciezki knocked down her second 3-pointer of the game to cut the deficit to 52-45 with 3:22 left in the quarter.

That momentum continued for the blue and white, closing out the quarter on a 12-0 run off of a junior forward Ali Brigham layup with 0:33 left to cut the Michigan State lead to 52-51 heading into the closing quarter, holding the Spartans scoreless for the last 4:11 of the quarter.

The fourth quarter started off as a back-and-forth dogfight. The Penn State defense continuously caused difficulties for the Michigan State offense, holding them to only one field goal within the first four minutes.

Senior guard Makenna Marisa knocked down a fast break jumper to tie the game at 56-56 with 6:40 left in the quarter. However, the Spartans responded to that by converting on back-to-back layups to take a 60-56 lead.

As the clock kept ticking away, Penn State eventually took its first lead since the second quarter thanks to a Marisa layup with 3:29 left in the closing frame, going up 64-62.

With 0:50 left in the quarter, Michigan State converted on the layup off of a Penn State turnover to go up 67-65. Kapinus soon got fouled with 0:46 left with a chance to tie the game, but after knocking down the first free throw, she missed the second as Penn State found itself still down.

Getting fouled and being presented with a chance to take the lead with 0:08 left, Kapinus split her trip once again at the charity stripe, tying the game at 67 in the final seconds.

Senior guard Taniyah Thompson blocked Michigan State’s potential game-winning jumper and Penn State found itself going into overtime.

Penn State got the first points of the extra period thanks to a Ciezki 3-pointer at the 4:43 mark. However, immediately after, Penn State went scoreless for the next 2:50 as it faced a 71-70 deficit with under two minutes left.

However, Ciezki delivered again, knocking down another jumper to put the blue and white up 72-71 with 1:34 left.

The luck seemed to run out for the Lady Lions after that Ciezki bucket, as Michigan State went on a 6-0 run immediately after that moment, going up 77-72. That was the nail in the coffin for Penn State, ultimately falling 81-75 at the end of overtime.

