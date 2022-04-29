Coach Carolyn Kieger talks to Nyam Thorton

Coach Carolyn Kieger talks to Lady Lions guard Nyam Thorton (0) in the last quarter during the NCAA women’s basketball game against Purdue Boilermakers at Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Lady Lions loses 87-91.

 Josie Chen

Penn State's head coach isn’t leaving Happy Valley anytime soon.

On Friday, it was announced that the Penn State subcommittee on compensation unanimously passed a vote to extend women's basketball coach Carolyn Kieger’s current contract.

The terms of the new deal were not initially disclosed.

Kieger joined the blue and white in 2019 after five seasons at Marquette, where she helped lead the Golden Eagles to three NCAA Tournament appearances.

