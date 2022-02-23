It has been an up and down season for Penn State, but now coach Caroyln Kieger’s team has a chance to finish out its regular season on a high note.

The Lady Lions have won back-to-back games against Nebraska and Michigan State to put a halt to an eight-game losing skid.

Penn State is playing some of its most energized basketball of the season, and if it continues its momentum against No. 17 Ohio State and Minnesota, the blue and white could be a sleeper team in the Big Ten tournament.

But a pair of wins won’t come easy for the blue and white as it faces one of its toughest tests of the regular season in the Buckeyes and an even matchup with the Golden Gophers.

Here’s a look at Penn State’s matchups for the final week of its regular season slate.

Ohio State, Thursday

Penn State will start the week with a tough road matchup against a team it has not seen before the season.

Ohio State is 20-5 on the season with a Big Ten record of 12-4 and the Buckeyes sit in second place in the conference standings.

Coach Kevin McGuff’s squad contains a skilled and experienced backcourt led by junior guard Jacy Sheldon and senior guard Taylor Mikesell.

Sheldon and Mikesell combine for just under 40 points per game, averaging 20.2 and 19.2 points per night respectively.

Mikesell is a lethal 3-point shooter, draining the highest percentage of long range attempts in the Big Ten at 48.2%.

The Ohio State guard doesn’t only shoot a couple of threes per game either. Mikesell has notched 94 on the season, averaging nearly four made 3-pointers per game.

Sheldon is a solid 3-point shooter in her own right, also hitting more than 40% of her 3-point attempts on the season.

Slowing the Buckeyes backcourt is going to be a big key for the Lady Lions to leave Columbus with a win.

Minnesota, Sunday

In Penn State’s final regular-season game and final home game of the season, it will be matched up with Minnesota.

Another team that the blue and white hasn’t seen this year, the Golden Gophers have dealt with a similar rollercoaster type season as Penn State.

The Golden Gophers have gone 12-16 on the season and 5-11 in Big Ten play.

Penn State and Minnesota have similar Big Ten victories as well, as both teams have defeated Rutgers, Northwestern and Michigan State.

Minnesota has a pair of 3-point shooters of its own in junior guard Sara Scalia and graduate student guard Deja Winters.

Scalia and Winters are averaging 17.3 and 11.9 points per game, while shooting 41.3% and 42.3% from deep respectively.

Both teams stack up very similarly across the board. On defense, they both allow over 70 points per game on average.

Additionally, Minnesota averages just over three more rebounds per game than Penn State and tallies just one more assist on the season than the blue and white.

In a contest between two evenly matched teams, Penn State’s matchup with Minnesota offers the Lady Lions an opportunity to pick up a win to close out the regular season.

