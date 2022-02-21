Led by an imperious showing from Makenna Marisa, Penn State started off its week in the win column Monday by taking down Michigan State on the road.

The Lady Lions were able to get revenge on the Spartans after falling to them earlier in the season with a 79-71 victory in East Lansing.

Penn State got off to a strong start in the first quarter as the Lady Lions went off for 29 points in and accumulated a 10-point lead in the opening 15 minutes.

While that hot scoring start fizzled out once the second quarter rolled around, the blue and white were still able to hold on to eight-point lead at 42-34 going into halftime.

That lead wouldn’t shrink much at the end of the third quarter as the Lady Lions led by Marisa, who ended the night with 32 points, kept the pressure on Michigan State.

Despite a Michigan State comeback which got the home team within two points, the Lady Lions outlasted the Spartans for the victory.

Here are three takeaways from the win.

Camden block party

The junior forward arguably had one of her best defensive games in East Lansing on Monday.

Camden went off for a career high seven blocks during the game alongside 10 points against the Spartans.

That easily surpassed her previous career high of three blocks which she set back during her freshman campaign.

Beverley back in the starting five

The starting lineup for Penn State saw a familiar face as Niya Beverley was included in the group.

Beverley hadn’t featured in the starting lineup since Dec. 9 when the blue and white picked up a win over Rutgers.

The fifth-year senior guard recorded 12 points, shooting an efficient 62.5% from the field in the Penn State win.

Back to winning ways

Following a eight-game losing streak, the Lady Lions have found some success as of late with back-to-back victories.

This has boosted Penn State’s record to 11-15 overall on the season and has given the Lady Lions just their fifth conference win this season.

The recent hot streak for the blue and white may be just what the doctor ordered as Big Ten tournament play approaches.

Coach Carolyn Kieger and company will have a chance to finish the season strong with a clash with Ohio State in Columbus and a home matchup with Minnesota to conclude the 2021-22 regular season.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State men's volleyball hires former Princeton, USA Volleyball assistant coach There will be a new face on Penn State's coaching staff as the program announced the hiring …