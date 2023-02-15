Penn State is coming off of a heartbreaking overtime loss against Michigan State on Sunday, falling 81-75 to drop to 13-12 on the regular season and 4-10 in Big Ten competition.

When the end of the season comes, many people are going to look back on that game and view it as a game the blue and white should’ve won.

The Lady Lions outplayed the Spartans in almost every aspect of the offensive end of the court. Shooting 52.6% from the field for the whole game, Penn State also regained that strong inside presence it has been missing the past couple of games, putting up 42 points in the paint.

The Penn State bench had a much better showing against Michigan State than Iowa, contributing a strong 20 points on the night to help the blue and white keep fighting for much of the game.

The blue and white defense did its part against Michigan State as well. Holding the Spartans to 38.8% shooting from the field usually gets it done for any team. To go along with that, Penn State out-rebounded one of the best rebounding teams in the conference 36-33.

However, what killed the Lady Lions time and time again were the inconsistencies in their overall play. Whenever the blue and white would find momentum and go on a run to get itself back in the game, it would give up a Spartan run and find itself down double digits again.

With the end of the season nearing for Penn State, it needs to focus on containing these runs and ultimately allow its defense to do the talking for the squad. Translating strong play over to other quarters or halves has been a problem all season long for Penn State that still hasn’t been solved.

On top of these inconsistencies, Penn State seemed to be completely careless with the ball. Whether it came to sloppy passes on the perimeter or facing Michigan State’s pressure while bringing up the ball, the blue and white committed 23 turnovers, leading to 22 Michigan State points.

Ohio State

No. 13 Ohio State visits the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday night, coming in with a 21-5 overall record, including 10-5 when it comes to Big Ten competition.

Despite having a strong season so far, the Buckeyes are coming off of an 83-59 blowout loss to No. 2 Indiana.

Ohio State got fully beat against the Hoosiers, falling short in every aspect of the game. The Buckeyes only put up 29 points in the first half, including a lackluster 12 points on 33.3% shooting in the first quarter while being down by as much as 27 in the second.

Possibly one of the biggest woes for Ohio State during that matchup was its bench, contributing zero points throughout all the 40 minutes of play.

The Buckeyes got beat all over the defensive end as well, giving up 44 points in the paint while allowing the Hoosiers to shoot 45% from 3-point territory. Ohio State also gave up 11 second-chance points while getting outrebounded 35-23.

The Lady Lions are going to have their hands full guarding senior guard Taylor Mikesell, leading the Buckeyes with 17.8 points per game while also being a sharpshooter for Ohio State, shooting 40% from downtown.

Another player to keep an eye on is sophomore guard/forward Taylor Thierry. The Cleveland, Ohio, native leads the Buckeyes in rebounding, pulling down 6.8 per game while still putting up 13.5 points per game.

Illinois

Illinois is currently working with a 19-7 overall record on the season while posting a 9-6 Big Ten record.

The Fighting Illini are currently trying to recover from an 82-71 loss on Sunday afternoon against No. 8 Maryland.

The Fighting Illini had a tale of two halves on Sunday afternoon, completely coming out of the gates strong in the first half while not being able to keep the momentum going in the second half.

The offense came out on a decently strong note for the Fighting Illini, going 5-5 from deep in the first quarter while shooting 46.1% from the field for the first half.

But it was the Illinois defense that was the main selling point all throughout the first half. The Fighting Illini forced a top-10 team in the nation to shoot 38.2% from the field for the whole half while not allowing a single 3-point field goal.

However, the third quarter marked the ultimate low for Illinois, completely losing all of its momentum on both sides of the floor. Only scoring eight points on 33.3% shooting, the fighting Illini gave up 31 points to the Terps, ultimately leading to Maryland jumping out to a big lead.

Despite showing some life in the fourth quarter, it was too little too late for Illinois, ultimately falling in College Park, Maryland, despite the strong showing.

The blue and white will put its defensive focus on junior guard Makira Cook. The Dayton transfer is putting up a team-high 18.4 points per game while putting up 4.1 assists per game.

If Penn State is looking to earn a strong win in the Big Ten, its main area of focus needs to be on high-percentage shots and strong ball movement. This Illinois team only allows 64.8 points per game, which means the blue and white will have very little room for error when it comes to shot selection.

