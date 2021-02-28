Penn State knew what challenges it would be presented with against No. 25 Rutgers in its Sunday matchup.

The Scarlet Knights’ defense ranks first in the Big Ten, giving up just 55.8 points and 13.3 steals per game.

For the first 20 minutes of play, Rutgers caused havoc in the backcourt, forcing the Lady Lions into 12 turnovers and holding them to 17 first-half points.

The Scarlet Knights controlled the tempo in the first half, always communicating and jumping passing lanes, making it hard for Penn State to find any rhythm on the offensive end.

Rutgers doubled the Lady Lions at any chance it had when they were bringing the ball up the floor, forcing the blue and white into uncomfortable passes that turned into turnovers.

Coach Carolyn Kieger said that her team’s lackluster offensive performance hurt the blue and white more than the Scarlet Knights’ stifling defense.

“We looked scared out there in the first half,” Kieger said. “They were turning us over, but not in the typical way of trapping. It was just us being passive or not having the confidence to just step up and take shots.”

But Penn State regained its balance coming out of the break, outscoring the Scarlet Knights 24-15 in the third quarter and erasing a 10-point halftime deficit.

The Lady Lions shot 64.3% from the field in the frame while also going 66.7% from beyond the arc en route to a 24-8 run over the first seven and a half minutes.

Kieger believes the team’s comeback in the second half was due to increased confidence and unselfish play on the offensive end, evidenced by 11 assists in the final 20 minutes.

“I thought they played fearless in the third quarter,” Kieger said. “It ensured that we could play with them. When we play with pace and share the basketball, we’re a very good offensive team. When we don’t, we struggle.”

Despite its much improved effort, a fourth quarter meltdown cost the Lady Lions the game, which included 13 points off of turnovers from Rutgers.

But the blue and white will now turn its attention to a rematch with the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

Kieger hopes that the Lady Lions’ play in the second half will lead to increased confidence at the beginning of Tuesday’s contest

“I’m seeing some fight,” Kieger said. “Hopefully that’s the case when we come out Tuesday and we start the game frivolous like we did in the third quarter.”

