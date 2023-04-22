Saturday saw Penn State dip its toes in the transfer portal for the third time this week.

Senior guard Taylor Valladay became the latest addition to the Lady Lions’ lineup, following the prior acquisitions of Grace Hall and Kylie Lavelle.

Its Tay Day @ Penn State She’s one of ours… Taylor Valladay (Rich South) Love this one 🖤👊🏾💯 pic.twitter.com/07A2BiuenH — Southsuburbanhoops (@ssuburbanhoops) April 22, 2023

Valladay is approaching her fifth collegiate season. She played her first two years at Marquette, before suiting up for Virginia during the previous two seasons.

She averaged 10.0 points per game across 29 contests last season, while also chipping in 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She also lead the Cavaliers in minutes per game with 27.1.

