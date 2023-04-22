Penn State women's basketball vs. Illinois, Kieger

Penn State women's basketball head coach Carolyn Kieger watches the action during their game against Illinois on Jan. 16, 2022 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA. Penn State defeated Illinois 90-72.

Saturday saw Penn State dip its toes in the transfer portal for the third time this week.

Senior guard Taylor Valladay became the latest addition to the Lady Lions’ lineup, following the prior acquisitions of Grace Hall and Kylie Lavelle.

Valladay is approaching her fifth collegiate season. She played her first two years at Marquette, before suiting up for Virginia during the previous two seasons.

She averaged 10.0 points per game across 29 contests last season, while also chipping in 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She also lead the Cavaliers in minutes per game with 27.1.

