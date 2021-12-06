No. 10 Indiana rolls past Penn State women's basketball in 30-point defeat in Big Ten opener

In its first Big Ten match of the season, Penn State fell behind early in a one-way thrashing to No. 10 Indiana.

The Lady Lions fell to the Hoosiers 70-40 in the Monday night defeat in Bloomington.

With the blue and white’s record being 4-4 and Indiana’s 5-2, they had trouble creating opportunities to score against the Hoosiers.

However, the Lady Lions worked hard and kept up their energy throughout the match. They put up a fight, despite Indiana’s ten point lead in the second quarter.

The Hooisers were able to put up the first points on the scoreboard during the match, but at one point during the first quarter, neither opponent scored for a little over two minutes.

Penn State went into the second quarter down by only five points, but Indiana took off and outscored the Lady Lions.

The score at halftime was 37-21 with Indiana in the lead, and from there, the blue and white were unable to make up ground to recapture the lead.

In the third quarter, the home team’s lead grew to 30 points as Indiana started to roll through Penn State with little resistance.

In the fourth, the Nittany Lions were completely outclassed as the No. 10-ranked opponents pulled away to a statement 70-40 victory.

Here are three takeaways from Nittany Lion’s loss on Monday.

Marisa leads the way early

Junior guard Makenna Marisa was the first player for the blue and white to score Monday.

She continued to hold on to possession throughout the first quarter and was able to score 11 out of the blue and white’s 13 points in the first 15 minutes.

The only other Lady Lion to score during the first quarter was sophomore forward Ali Brigham from a layup.

Despite missing two 3-pointers, Marisa was finally able to finish out the quarter with a score assisted by Brigham.

Not only was Marisa scoring points, she stepped up in other areas with both offensive and defensive rebounds, assists and forcing turnovers.

However, the junior’s efforts in the first half weren’t enough to spark her team to lessen the 16-point deficit Penn State trailed by at halftime.

Timeouts create determination

During the first quarter, Indiana called a timeout which gave Penn State a chance to catch its breath.

Right after the teams returned to the court, Marisa scored off of a fast break with an assist from fifth-year guard Niya Beverley. 20 seconds later, she scored again.

After the Hoosiers secured the lead in the second quarter, coach Carolyn Kieger immediately called a timeout.

Penn State was struggling and needed a game-plan. The 30-second break gave Kieger the chance to break up Indiana’s momentum and provide her team a reset.

As soon as the teams returned to play, Brigham scored a layup with an assist from redshirt freshman guard Leilani Kapinus.

After halftime, junior forward Anna Camden scored a 3-pointer 15 seconds into the quarter demonstrating how much Kieger’s speeches affect the Lady Lions’ play.

Inability to convert from deep

Indiana was able to build its insurmountable lead because of the sheer amount of 3-pointers it sank Monday.

Although the Lady Lions played aggressive and fast, they weren’t able to hit the same deep shots like the Hoosiers.

During the third quarter, Indiana was able to keep Penn State from scoring the majority of the third period.

Indiana scored 21 points within almost 9 minutes. This was until Kapinus and Marisa scored four more points for the Lady Lions with one minute of the third quarter remaining, which still wasn’t enough to catch up to the Hoosiers who ran away on the scoreline.

