While not much went right during Penn State’s 79-58 loss against Michigan State on Wednesday, the blue and white did get a glimmer of hope for the future.

Fifth-year senior guard Niya Beverley made her return to the court after missing the Lady Lions’ previous five contests.

Beverley’s last appearance came on Jan. 6 during Penn State’s road loss against Maryland, which was the team’s first game since its return from the coronavirus pause.

In that game, Beverley had just four points in 25 minutes of play.

Following that game, the Lady Lions recorded a 2-3 record without Beverley in the lineup before she made her return on Wednesday.

Beverley’s stint on the court was short, though, as the Laurel, Maryland, native only spent seven minutes on the court, coming off the bench where she failed to record a point but grabbed two rebounds and an assist.

Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger stated getting Beverley back to full health will help the team in more ways than one.

“Well, I think when she gets back in the flow it's going to help with our depth and be able to get our rotations back,” Kieger said. “[She’s] playing shorter minutes, a burst and being able to give max effort instead of playing longer minutes, so hopefully, she can continue to develop and get herself back in full shape.”

When Beverely was back in full shape earlier this season, she was one of the best players on the roster in the early going.

Beverley started nine of the first 10 games during the season and recorded her season high of 20 points in the team's second game of the season — a win against Rider.

During those nine starts, Beverley had four games where she scored in double-figures and provided a strong impact on the offensive side of the court, giving the Lady Lions much-needed depth at the guard position.

Fellow guard Shay Hagans had high hopes when talking about Beverley’s return to the court.

“It's great we welcome her back, let her go a full go,” Hagans said. “We're excited, so when she gets to full go everything’s gonna be back.”

The big question for both Beverley and the team will be how long it will take for Beverley to get back to full go.

The Lady Lions were able to have 10 players see some action on the floor during Wednesday’s game, with Beverley’s return opening up new possibilities in terms of the rotation.

She had shot around with the team before Tuesday’s loss against Iowa and there won’t be much time for her to rest with the Lady Lions next game being on Sunday against Maryland in another battle at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Beverley, along with the rest of the team, will have the day off on Friday to get back on track, according to Kieger.

“We're very excited for a day off tomorrow to be able to prep and figure out what we gotta do to get this team back on track,” Kieger said. “Obviously, when adversity hits, you gotta become stronger and we've had a long stretch here of game after game after game where we haven't been able to really fix a lot.”

