Penn State went toe-to-toe with Michigan State for the majority of Wednesday’s second-round game in the Big Ten tournament.

Unfortunately for the Lady Lions, a second-half meltdown cost them the game. The absence of one of the blue and white’s senior leaders hindered its abilities to play composed basketball down the stretch.

Point guard Niya Beverley was sidelined for Wednesday’s contest due to an ankle injury suffered a few days prior to the matchup with the Spartans.

While her absence didn’t appear to be much of a factor early on in the game, considering Penn State was able to hold multiple leads early on, the blue and white struggled to keep up with the Spartans in the final 15 minutes of play.

The Lady Lions appeared frantic on the offensive end as careless passes became turnovers that culminated in points for the Spartans.

According to coach Carolyn Kieger, not having the Wisconsin transfer and floor general on the court created a huge hole in her lineup.

“It absolutely disrupted some rhythm for us,” Kieger said. “She won a game last year here. She knows what it takes – big blow for our program.”

Beverley came into her own midway through the season not only as a scorer, but as a playmaker and leader.

The Laurel, Maryland, native ranks first in the Big Ten and second in the NCAA with a 3.88 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Beverley scored in double-figures in seven of Penn State’s last eight regular season games, a stretch in which she owns team-bests in points per game (13.9) and minutes played (37.1).

The senior stepped up in big games throughout the season. She scored a career-best 21 points on an 82% (9-11) shooting clip in the Lady Lions’ upset win over No. 15 Ohio State, the program’s first win over a team ranked inside the top 15 since 2016.

That calming presence was dearly missed by the Lady Lions against the Spartans as they were in search of leaders to spark a comeback effort in the fourth quarter.

However, Kieger believes Beverley’s absence gave other players a chance to contribute.

“It was a growth opportunity for other people,” Kieger said. “Maddie Burke stepped up in a big moment here in the conference tournament. Those are opportunities for people to step up and take.”

A freshman guard, Burke started in place of Beverley and wasted no time in making her presence felt, hitting four threes in the opening half en route to scoring a team-high 22 points.

But the second-half play left much to be desired for Penn State and it’ll be left wondering whether or not Beverley’s presence would’ve made a difference in the final 10 minutes of play.

