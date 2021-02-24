Penn State has improved in nearly every category when comparing this season to the 2019-20 campaign’s 7-23 result.

That one improvement the team has missed this time around — beating ranked teams.

Entering Wednesday night’s matchup with the Buckeyes, the blue and white was 0-6 against ranked opponents and had lost by an average of 18 points.

The Lady Lions’ 69-67 win over Ohio State was a season-defining victory for a program that has been engaged in the rebuilding process for nearly two years and was Penn State’s first win over a top 15 team since 2016.

“We keep talking as a program, our next step in our rebuild is to beat the teams that are ranked ahead of us in our conference,” coach Carolyn Kieger said. “We've done a great job chopping off the bottom tier teams and now we’ve got to get the teams in the middle and climb our way up.

“This is a huge one for a confidence builder for our squad.”

Kieger has a history of successfully rebuilding programs and this win is one that was desperately needed to both boost the team’s confidence and show that Penn State is a program on the rise.

A big part of the win against the Buckeyes — transfer guard Niya Beverley.

The former Wisconsin Badger dropped a career-high 21 points on impressive 9-for-11 shooting numbers. Beverley also added three rebounds and three assists, while playing all but one minute in the contest.

“She took great shots and she got us composed when we needed to,” Kieger said. “We've been really talking to her about being a vocal leader and directing. I thought she did a great job with that, her energy was great, she had a lot of juice tonight and she led us to our first top 25 win.”

Beverley’s composure was instrumental down the stretch. The transfer never looked flustered and hit a number of clutch shots in the game, draining a three-pointer at the three minute mark to put the Lady Lions back out in front after Ohio State took the lead.

Her 21 points were certainly important in the team’s upset over the No. 15 team in the country, but even more important was her leadership on the court that helped elevate the play of those around her.

“I love playing with Bev [Beverley], she's awesome. She teaches me a lot, I watch what she does on the court,” sophomore Makenna Marisa said. “She keeps our team composed whenever we might get out of control on the court with her being a vet and just being experienced. She's been a great leader, she does what she needs to do.”

The immense impact of Beverley and other transfers like forward Johnasia Cash has been undeniable this season.

Their success may make fans wonder what this team would’ve looked like if the NCAA had not granted a universal waiver to all transfers or if Kieger had not brought in several experienced players.

Luckily for Penn State fans, they never had to face that reality and have seen those transfers eagerly become a part of such a young team that came with no guarantees of giving them a successful last year or two of their career.

“[Being at Penn State] means everything to me. Coach believed in me, she took a chance on me and brought me her., so I'm just really thankful for that,” Beverley said. “I just want to do whatever I can for our team to win, whether that's getting assists, scoring, rebounding, whatever it takes. I'm just really happy and blessed to be here.”

The Lady Lions win over Ohio State will be big for the team’s confidence going forward, as the team finally showed it has what it takes to beat the best.

Penn State will have two more opportunities this season to add more ranked wins to its season total with matchups against No. 25 Rutgers and No. 8 Maryland.

