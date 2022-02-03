Penn State came into Thursday’s matchup with Nebraska without a win in two weeks.

The Lady Lions couldn’t stop the Cornhuskers from delivering the blue and white its fifth consecutive loss in a 76-61 defeat.

It was a close and competitive game early on as the two teams battled in the first quarter. Nebraska closed out the first period on a 9-2 run, giving it a 20-14 lead entering the second.

Defense was key for the Cornhuskers on the quarter-ending run.

They didn’t allow a point for nearly five straight minutes until Penn State freshman forward Kayla Thomas scored a bucket down low.

Similar to how Penn State ended the first with a scoring drought, Nebraska started the second with a scoring drought of its own.

For the first four and half minutes of the second quarter, the Cornhuskers only scored a single point that came from the free throw line.

During this stretch, the Lady Lions cut the lead to three before Nebraska reestablished its offensive rhythm.

The Cornhuskers would take a 34-28 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Nebraska’s offense picked up where it left off in the second half, scoring from all three levels, keeping the Lady Lions at a distance.

Penn State senior guard Niya Berverley knocked down a 3-pointer in the final minute of the third quarter to cut the lead three.

The blue and white battled back in the fourth making the Cornhuskers work for their win. Nebraska’s lead was cut down to two at one point, but it would hold strong.

A tough stretch for the Lady Lions late led to the Cornhuskers’ victory, as the away team didn’t make a shot from the field for nearly five minutes.

Here are three key takeaways from Penn State’s loss.

Offensive struggles continue

One thing that has been consistently discussed within and around the Lady Lions is the star power that junior guard Makenna Marisa contains.

Marisa has led the team the whole way this season, scoring an average of 22 points per game entering Thursday’s contest, which is the second most in the Big Ten behind Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark.

Another constant with the Lady Lions this season has been the lack of scoring outside of Marisa.

Penn State’s second highest scorer is sophomore forward Ali Brigham, who is averaging just 10.2 points per game.

Because of this, Marisa often finds herself bearing the weight of the offense, taking difficult shots and forcing her game.

Thursday night was another example of this trend, as Marisa finished with 27 points, while Penn State’s second top scorer was freshman guard Leilani Kapinus with 10 points.

Nebraska can contend

Entering this season, many saw Michigan, Maryland, Indiana and Iowa as being the main four contenders for the Big Ten.

However Nebraska wasn’t a preseason favorite to take hold of the conference, though, the Cornhuskers moved to 17-4 with their win over Penn State.

All four of those losses have come in Big Ten play, each of which were competitive games, with the final deficits all being 10 points or less.

These losses have come against Iowa (twice), Indiana, and Michigan State. Nebraska’s resume even includes a 21-point victory over Michigan.

Come Big Ten Tournament time, keep an eye on the Cornhuskers.

Penn State shows toughness

There were a few moments throughout the game where it felt like Nebraska was going to pull away.

The Cornhuskers only reached their largest lead of 17 points with under a minute left in the final quarter.

Instead of laying down and conceding their fifth-straight loss, the Lady Lions battled back and cut the lead to two in the fourth quarter before allowing the Cornhuskers to slip back into an insurmountable lead.

Despite the loss, Coach Carolyn Kieger’s squad displayed its toughness and grit in a tough road matchup.

