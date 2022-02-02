Penn State is entering the business end of its 2021-22 season, and it currently holds a record of 9-11.

The Lady Lions have two upcoming games this week to potentially end their four-game losing streak.

Coach Carolyn Kieger’s squad hasn’t had a victory since Jan. 20 against Northwestern, when it won by four points.

The blue and white recently fell to Maryland 82-71 on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center.

This upcoming Thursday, Penn State will hit the road to square off with Nebraska for a game slated with an 8 p.m. tip.

Nebraska has had a successful season, holds a record of 15-4 and is currently riding a two-game winning streak.

This is going to be a tough game for the blue and white, and many players are going to have to step up and take control on the court if they want to win.

Junior guard Makenna Marisa is always a player who will dominate the court and has been a constant contributor on the offensive end for the blue and white, averaging 22 points a night.

While Marisa is always one of the top scorers for the Lady Lions, as she sits at seventh in the country in scoring, one thing she isn’t is a ball hog — she averages 4.1 assists per game.

She posted a triple-double against Delaware State this season after dropping 30 points, 11 assists and 10 steals, which were all career-highs for Marisa.

Another player that has been stepping up her play on the court is redshirt freshman guard Leilani Kapinus.

Not only is she a key player for Penn State’s offense, but she is also a fierce competitor on defense as well.

Kapinus has 26 blocks, 35 steals and 100 total rebounds on the season.

Nebraska might prompt a defensive game for the Lady Lions, so junior guard Shay Hagans is going to have to use her speed during the contest on Thursday to try to beat the Cornhuskers in transition.

Penn State is also facing Northwestern on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Bryce Jordan Center. This will be the second time the team faces Northwestern this season.

Although the blue and white won the previous matchup, it was only by four points. Therefore, this game on Sunday could go one of two ways.

This might be a close-scoring game again considering Northwestern has a record of 11-8 with a four-game losing streak.

Marisa will also be a key player during this match against Northwestern on Sunday, because the last time they played each other, she earned her 10th 20 point game of the season and went 10-for-10 at the free-throw line.

Kapinus also prevailed during the last match against Northwestern, as she reached double-figures for the fourth-straight game after putting 15 points on the scoreboard.

One player from Northwestern that Penn State needs to keep an eye on during Sunday’s game is senior guard Veronica Burton.

Burton comes in averaging 17 points per game for Northwestern’s 2022 season along with 5.5 assists per night.

During the game on Jan. 20, Burton scored 16 points against the blue and white.

