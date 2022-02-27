Penn State’s seniors didn’t get to go out on a win Sunday against Minnesota, and for coach Carolyn Kieger the contest came down to toughness.

The Lady Lions came up short on Senior Day, losing their final home game of the season by a score of 94-83.

Minnesota outrebounded the blue and white throughout the contest, compiling 47 boards in the game, 22 of which were on offense.

Penn State, on the other hand, only grabbed six offensive rebounds in its total of 30.

Kieger said toughness is her biggest concern about her squad entering the Big Ten Tournament.

“We’ve got to be tough. Obviously, Minnesota out toughed us and beat us to every 50/50 loose ball,” Kieger said. “Obviously, we gave up 22 offensive rebounds. We will be talking about toughness, and hopefully, [the players] will be thinking about it even in their sleep.”

Minnesota maintained a double-digit lead for the majority of the game after the first quarter.

Everytime it seemed like Penn State was inching back into the contest, Minnesota had an answer, which usually came in the form of an offensive rebound or a 3-pointer.

Kieger offered a “simple answer” as to why her team was unable to come back.

“They wanted it more,” Kieger said. “You can't play in this conference without being consistent and having that same amount of fight from the tip to the buzzer.”

For Kieger, there’s not much that goes into rebounding besides some key aspects that her team was missing Sunday.

“I believe rebounding is about toughness, and it's about heart,” Kieger said. “There is a skill to it in terms of timing and discipline, and we got to fix all of that. But I would say 90% of the time, whoever wants the rebound more is going to get it.”

The rebounding discrepancy was clear on Sunday’s Senior Day as it led to numerous second chances for Minnesota.

The victorious Golden Gophers scored 22 points on those second chances, many being kick-outs to open 3-point shooters.

After the game, junior guard Makenna Marisa said the team has to do a better job recovering defensively after allowing an offensive rebound.

“Communication solves everything,” Marisa said. “We have to talk effectively and efficiently and make sure we are finding their shooters so they can't get those shots off in the first place.”

The Golden Gophers were locked in from deep throughout — especially junior guard Sara Scalia.

Scalia went 8-13 from 3-point range, leading to her massive 32-point performance.

On the flip side, Penn State as a team didn’t match Scalia’s 3-point total.

The Lady Lions made just 3-of-16 3-point attempts, just 18.8%.

Marisa applauded Scalia and her performance, and the junior guard said her squad has to do better at picking and choosing its shots.

“Credit to Scalia. She's a heck of a shooter,” Marisa said. “But I think most of [the problem] is probably shot selection. We'll probably go back and watch how we can get better shots and how we can get the people with the hot hand the ball.”

The blue and white’s lead scorer said she expects nights where the Lady Lions are going to struggle to convert its shots and that Sunday “was not our night.”

Looking ahead to the offseason, Kieger made clear what her team needs to work on to achieve its goals moving forward.

“We talk about competitive greatness, which is giving your very best when your very best is needed, and we didn't do that today,” Kieger said. “We have to learn that, and it’s going to be a big thing that we are going to harp on this offseason is playing big in the moments when it's needed.”

