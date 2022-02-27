On a day dedicated to the Penn State seniors, the Lady Lions couldn’t come away with the sweet victory against Minnesota on Sunday.

The Lady Lions had no answer for both Sara Scalia or Kadiatou Sissoko who each scored 32 points for the Golden Gophers in a 94-83 Minnesota victory.

Things started out early for both sides but despite a scoring drought from Minnesota which saw the away team not make a field goal in the final two minutes and 30 seconds.

The Golden Gophers held a 22-16 lead after the first quarter.

Then it was the Lady Lions’ turn to struggle offensively as during the second quarter. They only came away with 12 points in the second period.

Heading into halftime, Minnesota held a 38-28 lead over Penn State with junior guard Makenna Marisa leading the way with eight points for the blue and white.

Once the third quarter took off, the Lady Lions began to heat up as they found themselves within single digits of coach Lindsay Whalen’s squad.

Then the Golden Gophers got just as hot and took a 66-54 lead at the end of the third.

Minnesota rode its hot stretch to victory with a dominant fourth quarter, helping to secure the win despite a career-high 19 points from Tova Sabel.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday’s loss.

Senior Day

The blue and white honored two seniors during a pregame ceremony.

Kelly Jekot and Niya Beverley both made their Penn State debuts during the 2020-21 season as transfers.

Both players were named to the starting lineup during Sunday’s loss.

Big standings implications

With the loss for the Lady Lions on Sunday, it seals their fate as they will be playing in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Coming into the matchup, the Lady Lions were the No. 11 seed and just one game back of Minnesota.

While a win would have given them the No. 10 spot and a bye ahead of the second round, the Lady Lions will now play on Wednesday as the No. 12 seed against either Rutgers or Illinois.

Rough February

Following an impressive start to the season and decent start to conference play, Penn State couldn’t match that success during the month of February.

During the blue and white’s eight games this month, it could only collect two wins to go along with six losses.

Those wins came against Nebraska and Michigan State in back-to-back fashion.

