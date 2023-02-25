Looking to close out the regular season strong, Penn State found immense struggles all throughout the first half.

Despite a strong second half surge, the Lady Lions couldn't overcome Michigan State in a 80-65 loss.

The first quarter was marked by poor shooting and a lack of adjustments on the defensive end,

The blue and white found itself unsuccessful time and time again on the offensive end, shooting 5-17 on the quarter while only putting up 14 points.

Freshman guard Shay Ciezki tied the game up early thanks to a 3-pointer to make it 3-3 at the 8:47 mark of the quarter. However, Michigan State decided to use that as fuel to go on an 8-0 run over the next three minutes to make it 11-3 with 5:06 left in the quarter.

Penn State tried to find momentum in the offense as the quarter went on but could never find a rhythm on the defensive side, giving up consistent buckets to the Spartans all quarter long.

Knocking down a buzzer-beating layup at the end of the first quarter, the Spartans found themselves with a 23-14 lead heading into the next frame.

The second quarter was a complete back-breaker for the blue and white.

Looking to redeem itself from the slow start to the game, Penn State gave up Michigan State runs complemented by immense struggles on the offensive end.

Ciezki knocked down a three-pointer at the 7:35 mark to cut into a 29-19 Spartan lead. But as the Lady Lions attempted to use that as a start for momentum, they immediately went scoreless over the next 3:02 of the quarter.

Ciezki once again knocked down a three-pointer to end the scoring drought for the blue and white at the 2:42 mark. Immediately followed was the Lady Lions going on an 8-0 run over the last 1:43 of the quarter to make the score 43-30.

Closing the half shooting 9-27 while coughing the ball up 13 times, the blue and white found itself in a double-digit hole and lots of work to try and do in the second half.

Penn State opened up the second half trying to keep up the strong ending to the first half.

The Lady Lions kicked off scoring the ball at an efficient rate, scoring 12 points in a little under the first five minutes of the quarter, showing off a plethora of ways to score the rock and find a little momentum.

Offense wasn’t the problem for the blue and white throughout the third quarter, shooting 50% from the field while scoring 19 points.

However, Penn State could never seem to find a way to keep the Spartans from converting on the offensive end, giving up layup after layup and allowing Michigan State to score 10 points down in the paint in the third quarter alone.

Despite giving up easy buckets, the blue and white only found itself down 59-49 going into the closing frame.

Penn State opened up the fourth quarter in the best way possible, outscoring Michigan State 6-2 over the first two minutes, cutting the lead to 61-55 while forcing the Spartans to call timeout.

However, the blue and white once again followed that strong start with a scoring drought, going scoreless until the 5:25 mark, thanks to a senior forward Chanaya Pinto jumper to cut the deficit to 64-57.

The defense held strong throughout a good majority of the quarter, including holding Michigan State scoreless for almost a three-minute span in the second half of the quarter.

But unfortunately, the blue and white found its usual woes, beginning a struggle at the worst time possible, going scoreless over a 3:18 span late in the fourth and eventually being forced to call timeout at the 2:07 mark facing a 72-57 deficit.

As the final buzzer sounded, Penn State found itself with a 80-65 loss to end the regular season 13-16 while finishing with a 4-14 record against the Big Ten.

