Although junior guard Makenna Marisa scored the majority of Penn State’s points against Maryland, it wasn’t enough to pull out a win over the No. 10-ranked team in the nation Thursday.

Marisa scored 29 out of the Lady Lion’s 78 points by the end of the game, and she totaled five turnovers to her three assists.

Coach Carolyn Kieger said she didn’t think that Marisa had a good game against the Terrapins compared to the standard she’s set so far in the 2021-22 season.

In her last outing, Marisa scored 33 points in Penn State’s clash on Dec. 18 against Duquesne.

Despite scoring 29 points for the blue and white, Maryland was still able to score 106 points and ultimately win by 28.

“I think [Marisa] was rattled, but she showed a lot of composure to come back and have a great second half,” Kieger said. “That’s huge for her from last year to this year.”

The third-year Penn State coach said, during the first half of the match, Maryland did a good job of disrupting Marisa on the court and getting in her head.

However, the junior still pushed through during the second half and was relentless, Kieger said.

Maryland coach Brenda Frese said her team locked in on Marisa and her performance during the match.

“To give up 29 points to [Marisa] — she’s a heck of a player,” Frese said. “The areas that we got to expose definitely allows us to stay humble and hungry on the defense.”

Penn State was down a leading player in tonight's match due to coronavirus, sophomore forward Ali Brigham.

“[Brigham] is obviously a huge presence for us, not only from pressures inside in the paint and pressure relief and rebounding, but she’s a very smart IQ player for us,” Kieger said.

Kieger said the Lady Lion’s missed her on the court against the Terrapins, and they are excited to hopefully get her back on the floor soon.

Brigham settles the blue and white down and she is a great voice on the floor for her teammates according to Kieger.

Despite losing on Thursday, Penn State will have another chance to face Maryland on Jan. 30 in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Kieger said her squad will be working on handling pressure before it plays Maryland again because it was getting in its passing lanes.

The Terrapins had terrific ball movement in the contest according to Frese, but this was an area the blue and white will look to improve on before it returns to action against Maryland.

“We will work on taking care of the basketball, rebounding and getting healthy first and foremost,” Kieger said.

Despite losing, Penn State had more turnovers than Maryland. The Lady Lions totaled 20 while the Terrapins had just 12.

Kieger said she thought the turnovers played a massive role in the game, and Marisa did a great job disrupting Maryland's passing lanes.

“I thought the second half, we weathered the storm way better than we did the first half,” Kieger said. “But Maryland’s pressure obviously really caused us to get out of our offense and make some mistakes we don’t normally make.”

