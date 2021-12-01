Looking back at Penn State women’s basketball’s history with upcoming unfamiliar foe

After going 1-2 in the Gulf Coast Showcase, Penn State will continue its season and play Boston College on Thursday night in Chestnut Hill as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The start to the Lady Lions’ 2021 season was strong after starting off on a three-game winning streak.

Coach Carolyn Kieger’s squad defeated LIU 85-66, Rider 83-69 and Delaware State 120-51 in the beginning of the season.

However, the blue and white’s record is currently 4-3, and it holds a two-game losing streak.

On the other hand, Boston College is having a successful run thus far in 2021-22 and holds a 5-1 record.

Additionally, the Eagles are also riding a three-game winning streak after defeating Providence 85-73, Northeastern 57-46 and Albany 77-65.

While one team is hot and the other is cold, the two schools don’t have much history together, only facing off twice.

Penn State and Boston College have not faced each other since 2016, with the first rendition of the matchup coming back in 2010.

In the 2016 matchup, the Lady Lions won 60-56, and while the 2010 game racked up more points on the scoreboard, Penn State lost 113-104.

The blue and white had a different squad during these two other matchups against the Eagles.

After the 2016-17 season, the Lady Lions record ended as 22-11, and in the 2011-12 season, their record was 27-7.

A few key Penn State players in the 2016 match against the Eagles were guard Teniya Page and forward Kaliyah Mitchell.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women's basketball drops finale of Gulf Coast Showcase at hands of Kent State During the final game of the Gulf Coast Showcase for Penn State, not much seemed to go its w…

Page, a sophomore at the time, registered her 31st career double-digit scoring game after putting up 24 points for the blue and white, and she also tallied two rebounds, two assists and two steals during the match.

Mitchell, a senior at the time, had a game-high 10 rebounds and put up eight points, sinking the final two free throws, which sealed the victory for the Lady Lions.

A big takeaway from the 2016 game against the Eagles was how Penn State was able to turn 20 Boston College turnovers into 22 points on the scoreboard.

The 2016 match was a close game, and Boston College was in the lead going into halftime. It wasn’t until the second half where the Lady Lions took the lead.

In the 2010 game, both teams scored over 100 points, and Boston College took the victory, and a key player was Lady Lions’ then-sophomore guard Alex Bentley.

Bentley scored the game-tying shot with 0.5 seconds left in regulation and forced the game into overtime.

Freshman guard Maggie Lucas also stood out during this match, as she put up 28 points and six 3-pointers.

During this game, the blue and white saw a few other players stand out, including sophomore forward Nikki Greene.

Greene collected her third double-double of the campaign after tallying 14 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks and two steals against the Eagles.

Currently, the Nittany Lions are scoring 80.7 points per game, and on average, the Eagles pick up 74.2 points a night.

While Penn State outscores Boston College on average, the maroon and gold only concede 60.5 points, and the blue and white has been less stingy on the defensive end — giving up over 10 points more than the Eagles each contest.

Based on the history between these two schools and the way the two have performed so far this season, a close-scoring match wouldn’t be a surprise.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

+2 Micah Shrewsberry never ‘satisfied’ with Penn State men’s basketball’s defense despite improvements Thanks in large part to how its defense has played in recent games, Penn State has been a sl…