Against all odds, graduate student guard Kelly Jekot has prevailed this season and made an impact for Penn State.

During her 2020-21 season, Jekot suffered a season-ending injury after only nine games into the campaign.

Jekot tore her ACL in her left knee and has been recovering since to be able to play the way she has this season.

She has come a long way and has even started a few of the matches for the Lady Lions, including their most recent match against Purdue.

Junior guard Makenna Marisa said it’s awesome having her back and playing on the court.

“[Jekot] is a hard worker, and she has the IQ,” Marisa said.

She’s been exemplary in facets outside of just sheer skill on the court too, as she earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award along with the CoSIDA Academic All-District and Academic All-Big Ten honors.

Before her injury, she was Penn State’s leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, averaging 15.9 points per game and scoring in double figures every game during the 2020-21 season up until her injury.

Her numbers have taken a dip after coming back from injury, though, as she’s putting up 3.6 points per night but has scored in double figures more than once on the year.

Jekot is also a team player and has contributed to 27 assists along with eight blocks and 11 steals.

“[Jekot] is getting more and more confident every single game,” Marisa said. “I would say she keeps us the most composed.”

Jekot keeps the younger players on the team motivated, and she helps them grow and continue to learn.

“We’re very thankful that she came back, and we’re pushing her every day to give all her leadership and all her experience to these young women,” Kieger said.

Being a graduate student, Jekot has a lot of experience playing on the court, and she shares this knowledge with the rest of coach Carolyn Kieger’s squad.

Although Jekot only became a Lady Lion in January 2020 after transferring from Villanova, she knows the game and has a high IQ, which ultimately helps her teammates grow.

“[Jekot] has a lot of experience being an elder on the team,” Marisa said.

During her 2018-19 season at Villanova, she thrived and scored double figures during 24 out of the 30 games that season.

Not only has Jekot been a key player on offense but she also dominates the defensive side of the game for the blue and white.

Against Northwestern this season, she contributed six defensive rebounds, and her total for the season so far is 39.

“I try to learn from her every single day, I love playing with [Jekot],” Marisa said.

When the Lady Lions faced Maryland for the second time this season they lost again, 82-71, but Jekot was one of the leading scorers and stood out after scoring 16 points by the end of the match.

The 16 points she scored on Jan. 30 is her season high for Penn State thus far.

Her energy was high throughout the game, and by the end of the night, she had scored four 3-pointers — the most she’s compiled in a single game this season for the blue and white.

After Penn State lost this game to Maryland, Jekot said she felt really good on the court and enjoyed playing.

“That’s why I came back to Penn State for my sixth year,” Jekot said. “I love this game, and I know that [Kieger] is going to do great things with this program.”

