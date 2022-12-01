Coming off its first loss of the season on Wednesday, Penn State women's basketball immediately went to work on the recruiting trail.

The Nittany Lions added Drexel freshman guard and former commit Moriah Murray Thursday morning. She will begin at Penn State in January and prepare for next season.

BREAKING NEWSDunmore graduate and former NEPA Elite Clark 17U player Moriah Murray has committed to a Penn State scholarship to resume her basketball career in the 2023-24 season.https://t.co/BIOc2FiC60 pic.twitter.com/J1S6FH1L5W — NEPA Sports Nation (@NEPANation) November 29, 2022

Murray’s basketball career was put on hold after a health scare forced her to return home to Scranton just before the start of the Dragons’ season.

A four-time All-State guard in Pennsylvania, Murray will give the blue and white some backcourt depth next season.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

