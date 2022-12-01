Women's basketball vs. Michigan State

The Lady Lions link arms during a timeout during Penn State women’s basketball against Michigan State University at the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The Spartans beat the Lady Lions 79-58.

 Ella Castronuovo

Coming off its first loss of the season on Wednesday, Penn State women's basketball immediately went to work on the recruiting trail.

The Nittany Lions added Drexel freshman guard and former commit Moriah Murray Thursday morning. She will begin at Penn State in January and prepare for next season.

Murray’s basketball career was put on hold after a health scare forced her to return home to Scranton just before the start of the Dragons’ season.

A four-time All-State guard in Pennsylvania, Murray will give the blue and white some backcourt depth next season.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags