On Saturday, Penn State women’s basketball lost a 78-72 battle at the Bryce Jordan Center.

While nothing seems out of the ordinary with that sentence, the road for the blue and white to get to that point had some unexpected turns.

Flashback to a few days earlier, the Lady Lions had wrapped up a road game against Nebraska on Thursday — 1,081 miles away from State College.

Following the 76-61 loss against the Cornhuskers, fans would expect the Lady Lions to make a return to Happy Valley if not that night then in the next morning.

But the weather in State College changed everything.

With classes at University Park canceled because of icy conditions on Friday, the Lady Lions were forced into an unexpected extended stay in Nebraska.

While Penn State students were stuck in their dorm rooms, some likely first found out the blue and white was stranded in the Midwest from an unusual source— junior forward Anna Camden’s Tik Tok.

On Friday evening, Camden posted a video of her and the rest of the team both laying down outside of the team bus and sitting inside it explaining the weather had caused their flight to be delayed.

That video was made at 2:33 p.m. on Friday, and Camden posted another video the next day of the team still on the bus and stuck in Nebraska.

With the Northwestern game on Sunday, that means the Lady Lions were stuck in Nebraska until the day before the game on Saturday.

This was confirmed by Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger who posted on Twitter “Happy Valley here we come” while thanking the Nebraska women’s basketball team in the process.

Thank you to all those who helped us over these past four days during weather and flight delays. Very appreciative of how helpful @HuskersWBB has been! Happy Valley here we come #WeAre — Carolyn Kieger (@CoachKiegs) February 5, 2022

The extended stay in the Cornhusker state set up an unusual bonding opportunity for the team and the chance to practice in a different arena.

Kieger mentioned just how helpful the Nebraska program was during this time and how the goal at the end of the day remained the same.

“We practiced at Nebraska,” Kieger said. “They were very helpful, and they did a great job with us. Watched a lot of film and had some team bonding opportunities but mostly just prep for Northwestern.”

With Penn State not having any scheduled games between Nebraska and Northwestern, the Lady Lions schedule wasn’t affected by their stay in Lincoln.

Before departing on Saturday, the blue and white were in Nebraska since late Wednesday. Without access to its own facilities and recovery measures, the Cornhuskers’ generosity was essential in keeping the team in good shape to turn out another performance on Sunday.

Junior guard Makenna Marisa mentioned just how important it was for the team to be able to get loose and be able to practice while waiting to head back to State College.

“We were able to practice, fortunately, in Nebraska,” Marisa said. “So, we were able to keep our legs moving, stretching, recovery. I think that's the most important part, just not sitting around. Our muscles get stiff, but we were moving, practicing there, and we got to do some fun stuff or some team stuff.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE