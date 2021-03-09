After finishing 1-17 in conference play during the 2020-21 season, expectations were all over the place for a Penn State team entering the second year of a rebuilding phase under coach Carolyn Kieger.

On one hand, the team had won just one game in conference play and had lost nearly its entire roster via the transfer portal or graduation, including its star Kamaria McDaniel, who left for Baylor.

On the other, its core of talented freshmen remained, a slew of transfers and incoming first-year players were set to fill in the gaps in the roster.

Assumptions ranged greatly as to how the team would gel and which players would step up to lead the team.

The easy answer was transfer Kelly Jekot. A reliable and experienced former Villanova Wildcat, Jekot had already spent the previous season with the program learning the new system Kieger was looking to integrate.

That all changed when Jekot, the team's leading scorer, went down with a season-ending injury early in the year and left a void on the floor that a number of players would need to step up and fill.

One player who has stepped up to become the primary leader of the team, according to Kieger, is sophomore Anna Camden.

“Anna Camden has absolutely stepped in that role for us,” Kieger said. “She's our culture driver, she's our positive influencer. She’s really trying to move this culture in the direction that we want and buying into that every day.”

Establishing the team's culture helped lay the foundation for the Lady Lions going forward as they still are in the early phases of rebuilding the program.

So far, it appears as if Penn State is right on track with players like Camden and fellow sophomore Makenna Marisa at the helm.

“I think our culture is night and day from where we were last year,” Kieger said. “I know it's baby steps, and we all want it to happen quicker than it is, but I think we're light years from where we were last year in terms of our spacing, our IQ, our understanding, our camaraderie, our chemistry and we're excited to continue to build off that.”

Throughout the majority of the season, Penn State was playing at the level where everyone expected it to be after Jekot went down.

It was beating the teams at the bottom of the conference, playing competitively against teams in the middle of the standings and failing to give any of the top teams in the Big Ten any legitimate scares.

That all changed with the Lady Lions’ win over No. 15 Ohio State. That victory provided a glimpse into the potential future of the program, as Kieger continues to bring in talented players and the age and maturity of her team grows.

Penn State followed up that win by nearly taking down another top-25 team in Rutgers but ultimately falling short.

The blue and white’s late season surge may have pushed the team’s season over the edge to the point where it can be labeled as a success.

A win like the one over the Buckeyes will give the Lady Lions’ young core a taste of what it is like to be among the top teams in the conference, but also what it takes to get there.

“Our progression as we take over this program and rebuild is obviously, first and foremost, to move up and beat the teams ahead of us and get to the middle of the pack,” Kieger said. “The biggest thing is just gonna be getting in the gym and getting work in. The only way you can beat the teams ahead of you is to earn it, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

The team now has a budding star in Marisa, who has nearly put up a triple-double several times this season and is also second on the team in scoring with 13.7 points-per-game.

The success of the team’s freshmen also hints toward a bright future. Both Maddie Burke and Tova Sabel have had very impactful games this season. Freshman Nan Garcia also came on strong at the end of the season, as she saw increased minutes and performed well.

“This summer is going to be huge for us, skill development, getting bigger, faster, stronger, understanding that we need to improve our IQs as basketball players,” Kieger said. “We're adding more pieces to the puzzle this offseason, which I think will drastically help as we continue to shuffle up our roster and bring more tools to our toolbox.”