A day after coach Carolyn Kieger welcomed her first transfer player of the offseason, she picked up another commitment.

Grace Hall announced Wednesday her intent to transfer to Penn State after spending a season at Wabash Valley College, a public community college in Mt Carmel, Illinois.

Before transferring closer to home, Hall spent a season at LSU, where she played in just seven games her freshman season, averaging three points per game under then-first-year coach Kim Mulkey.

Hall looks to reignite her Division I career with the Nittany Lions, joining the team in the fall as a redshirt sophomore this winter.

