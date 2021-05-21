Another former Penn State women's basketball player is officially on the move.

Freshman guard Kaci Donovan announced her commitment to Monmouth University Friday on her Instagram.

In her sole season with the Lady Lions, the Owego, New York, native appeared in nine games and scored five total points.

Donovan becomes the second Lady Lion to transfer after one season under coach Carolyn Kieger, following Nan Garcia, who recently transferred to Toledo.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State baseball blown out by Illinois in series opener In the series opener at Urbana-Champaign, Penn State couldn’t get much going against the home team.