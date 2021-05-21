Coach Carolyn Kieger Shouts for Defense
Head coach Carolyn Kieger shouts for her players to defend their court during a NCAA women’s basketball game vs. Rhode Island Rams at Bryce Jordan Center in Penn State University on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Lady Lions won 70-69.

 Josie Chen

Another former Penn State women's basketball player is officially on the move.

Freshman guard Kaci Donovan announced her commitment to Monmouth University Friday on her Instagram.

In her sole season with the Lady Lions, the Owego, New York, native appeared in nine games and scored five total points.

Donovan becomes the second Lady Lion to transfer after one season under coach Carolyn Kieger, following Nan Garcia, who recently transferred to Toledo.

