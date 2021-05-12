After one season with Penn State women’s basketball, Nan Garcia has found her transfer destination.

The freshman guard announced her intention to attend the University of Toledo Wednesday via Twitter.

In one season under coach Carolyn Kieger, the Jeffersonville, Indiana, native averaged 2.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in her 13 games played.

After missing the first half of the season with injury, Garcia became a fixture off the bench for the Lady Lions down the stretch.

