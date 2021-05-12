After one season with Penn State women’s basketball, Nan Garcia has found her transfer destination.
The freshman guard announced her intention to attend the University of Toledo Wednesday via Twitter.
Join us in welcoming Nan Garcia to the Rockets!
⚪️ 6-0 G/F transfer from Penn State
⚪️ Four years of eligibility remaining
⚪️ Played for Puerto Rican National Team at 2019 FIBA Centrobasket U17 Women's Championships
📰➡️https://t.co/8PVkf7kftm
In one season under coach Carolyn Kieger, the Jeffersonville, Indiana, native averaged 2.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in her 13 games played.
After missing the first half of the season with injury, Garcia became a fixture off the bench for the Lady Lions down the stretch.
Penn State women’s basketball recently filled a void at the assistant coach position.